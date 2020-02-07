Best alternatives to Creme de La Mer products

Scroll to view more pictures

It will be difficult for you to find a skin care guru who has not yet used or at least mentioned the creme de la mer. The coveted moisturizer is a star favorite, known for its ability to heal and moisturize the skin to the next potency level. So much so that those who cannot get their own glass go so far as to find alternatives. But ultimately there is no replication of the luxury brand-protected “miracle soup,” a powerful anti-irritant that relieves the appearance of redness and other signs of inflammation.

While the effectiveness of the product is not disputed, the high price is often why is this product so expensive? Well, it starts with the semi-annual seaweed harvest off Vancouver Island. Kelp is the main ingredient in the cream, and the process involves months of fermentation of the kelp using specific pulsed light.

While it contains a whole host of all-star ingredients, there is no doubt that you also pay for the brand prestige. In fact, La Mer has amassed millions of loyal followers who like to buy it regularly without worrying twice about the price of over $ 125. But if you’re just not ready to make the big bucks for this iconic classic, we’ve put together some strikingly similar products that may be up to par with La Mer’s skin care offerings, but without the high-end costs.

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is ecommerce content. If you buy something by clicking a link in this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale.

1. Weleda Skin Food

Weleda Skin Food is a unique, ultra-rich whole-body cream that intensively hydrates, restores and protects the skin with nourishing vegetable oils and extracts. Sometimes referred to as “natural La Mer”, this product provides the skin with the same intensive nutrient and moisture supply and uses anti-inflammatory extracts from organic marigold flowers that gently nourish and care for parched skin.

2. Mario Badescu seaweed night cream

Mario Badescu’s algae night cream moisturizes the skin while it is sleeping. Elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid care for dehydrated skin and relieve irritation. The main ingredient, bladder wrack, is a type of seaweed that softens and nourishes the skin to create smooth, moist, younger-looking skin overnight.

3. Seaweed Bath Co.’s Ocean Night Therapy

Seaweed Bath Co.’s Restoring Marine Night Therapy uses a proprietary formula with vitamin B3 and 3 different types of algae to naturally detoxify, restore and protect the skin’s protective moisture barrier. Together with their active ingredient marine tri-peptides, these ingredients support the natural collagen production of the skin and help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.