Bernie to the Iowa Caucuses: Drop Dead

Before hordes of international press had thrashed through a slushy hellscape in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon, Bernie Sanders announced what he had waited for three days to say: he had won the most general votes in the Iowa caucuses. And while he did this, he strongly condemned the caucus trial and the Iowa Democratic Party for handling the competition.

For Sanders it didn’t matter that only 97 percent of the precise results were counted – which he immediately acknowledged – nor that the chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez had asked for a renewed investigation 30 minutes before Sanders entered the stage. It also didn’t matter that the popular vote count that Sanders mentioned did not affect the way the Iowa delegates would be rewarded. When a reporter asked Sanders if winning the victory in this phase would contribute to the sea of ​​campaign spider (at its most innocent) and disinformation (at its most nefarious), the candidate remembered. “No,” he said bluntly, “because we got 6,000 more votes.”

The fact that Sanders could cite that statistic was a victory over himself. Following Hillary Clinton’s caucus victory in 2016, the Vermont senator and his loyalists had successfully pressured the DNC to adopt new caucus rules that oblige the Iowa Democratic Party to report the rough vote counts alongside state delegates (SDEs) . Sanders claimed – then and since – that the caucus results did not fully reflect the will of the people.

“I don’t know,” Sanders said today, when a reporter asked if he thought he won Iowa in 2016. “I don’t think anyone knows.”

To be sure, nobody knows who won this cycle. While Sanders leads in rough voices, Pete Buttigieg has reportedly led the delegates, although precise data from satellite caucus sites – which have fought and been strongly organized by Sanders’ campaign – can bring Sanders to the forefront. This fact has also given Buttigieg the license to declare himself victorious – and he has. But Sanders rejected Buttigieg’s efforts to cast himself as the winner, calling the difference in delegates to walk away with “meaningless.” And by the way! Sanders had won more votes. (You don’t have to look too far back in history to see how similar arguments have emerged for democratic presidential hopeful.)

But Sanders’ self-described victory did nothing to soften his position in the Iowa caucus process, which he declined as an insult to democracy. He regarded the whole situation as an “outrage,” the tabulation as “ruined,” and hurled the Iowa Democratic Party because he was “extremely unfair” toward the candidates and people of Iowa. “In my opinion, it is far too complicated,” Sanders said about the process.

He shot Iowa’s away a little snarling and said that if the “so-called recount” continued as Perez suggested, it would be “very important for the Iowa Democrats, but not for the rest of the country.” , Sanders said about his popular voice victory in Iowa: “In Northern New England we call that a victory.”

Tim Murphy has contributed reporting.