Bernie Sanders would “ruin the economy,” says Goldman Sachs’ former CEO

Goldman Sachs’ former CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, thinks Bernie Sanders is a bad president. One can assume that Sanders isn’t too badly affected, considering that the Vermont senator spent much of his campaign criticizing Wall Street and billionaires.

After Sanders’ first win in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening. Blankfein sent a tweet that attacked both Sanders and President Donald Trump.

Sanders’ proposals include a significant increase in corporate and wealth taxes, the liquidation of large technology companies that have helped revitalize the overall market, curb share buybacks, and the introduction of Medicare for the fall to give all Americans a government-led one To provide health care.

The Sanders campaign did not immediately respond to the tweet. But many of his supporters replied on Twitter, welcoming the fact that Blankfein said bad things about their candidate.

According to OpenSecrets.org, which records the financial data of election campaigns, Blankfein has not donated money to any presidential candidate in this election cycle. He has given money to both Democratic and Republican candidates and political action committees in the past. The last time he financially supported a presidential candidate was in 2007 when he legally gave it Maximum donation of $ 4,600 to Hillary Clinton.

This is not the first time Blankfein has criticized the potential damage a Democratic presidential candidate will have to the US economy in 2020. He also criticized Senator Elizabeth Warren, another critic of the rich and Wall Street, and told CNN that he believed it would bring “catastrophic changes” to the economy. Warren was a front runner when he made this statement. In the area code on Tuesday, however, it took a distant fourth place.

Despite his success in New Hampshire and his strong performance in the Iowa Caucus last week, investors don’t seem to be worried about the possibility of Sanders’ presidency. According to market analysts, investors seem to be betting that despite his early success, Sanders cannot win the presidency. You might also think that even if he wins, he will not have Congress support to adopt key parts of his agenda.

Blankfein retired in 2018 as CEO of Goldman.

The S&P 500 has risen 4.5% so far this year and was higher early in the day. Investors are encouraged by the strength of the US economy and hope that the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 people, has been the worst.