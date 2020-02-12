Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Primary – Mother Jones

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to several news channels.

Tuesday marks Sanders’ second primary victory in New Hampshire, adjacent to his home state of Vermont. Sanders defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 primarily with more than 60 percent of the vote.

Sanders narrowly lost to Pete Buttigieg in last week’s Iowa caucus. Sanders won the most individual votes in the caucus, but lost to Buttigieg by two equal representatives. After a week of intense competition between the two candidates, Buttigieg became second and a rising Amy Klobuchar finished third.

Former vice president Joe Biden, fifth, as the results are now, a remarkably poor result for a candidate who is proud of name recognition. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Previously considered the leader in the race, finished fourth. Because neither of the candidates seems to be on the right track with 15 percent in the state, neither Warren nor Biden will win New Hampshire delegates, per CNN.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang fell out of the race on Tuesday evening, as did Colorado Sen. Michael Michael.

