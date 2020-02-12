Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Primary

Image: via AP

Bernie Sanders won the primary from New Hampshire and earned around 4,000 more votes than Pete Buttigieg, second place.

Sanders gave an exuberant victory speech in Manchester shortly after the race was asked for him. “The reason we are going to win is that we are putting together an unprecedented multi-generational, multiracial political movement,” said Sanders, champion campaign offices such as Medicare for All and comprehensive immigration reform. “Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

Bernie did well (especially with voters under 30), but both Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar did much better than expected. Both Bernie and Mayor Pete are leaving New Hampshire with nine new delegates – Sanders now has a total of 21 delegates and Buttigieg has 23 – and Klobuchar picked up the remaining 6.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden were run over, entered in the respective fourth and 5th places and did not pick up delegates. Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet and Deval Patrick have lost weight. Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer are still in it for some reason. Bloomberg was not on the ballot, but will probably chase us until election day.

