Bernie Sanders wins in New Hampshire’s Democratic Primary while Joe Biden Crashes & Burns

Manchester (USA)Bernie Sanders won the high-stakes Democratic primary of New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to US network forecasts, leaving rivals, including party-loyal Joe Biden, in his wake when he challenged his claim to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders, the flag bearer of the party’s progressive wing, had 26 percent of the vote, most of which was in the northeastern state, where he led Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of New Hampshire for a great win tonight,” Sanders told cheering supporters after NBC and ABC called the result to his advantage.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” added the senator of neighboring Vermont as he raised the roof with his call for fairer taxes and health care reform.

Former mayor of Indiana Pete Buttigieg finished in second place with 24 percent as he prepared for the more difficult battlefields in front of him.

“Now our campaign continues to Nevada, to South Carolina, to communities in our country. And we welcome new allies into our movement with every step,” he said.

Mid-western moderate Amy Klobuchar maintained a late rise to finish third at around 20 percent, while liberal Elizabeth Warren finished fourth at around nine percent.

Trump weighed in and tweeted: “Bootedgeedge (Buttigieg) is doing pretty well tonight. Give Crazy Bernie a run for his money. Very interesting!” Trump Tweeted.

After months on top of the pack, Biden had already admitted that he expected to do badly in New Hampshire, as he did a week earlier in Iowa – and the former vice president’s worst fears began to come true when he got away in the fifth with just over eight percent.

The achievement will be a huge blow to Biden, 77, who has failed to generate the fund-raising figures or the enthusiasm of his rivals for first place on the Democratic ticket.

The hope of the White House sought clarity in the Granite State after the first Iowa count had turned into chaos, with Sanders and Buttigieg finally neck and neck.

For tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, this meant facing reality and shooting after they had had no impact on Tuesday.

“You know I’m the mathematician, and it’s clear from the numbers tonight that we’re not going to win this race,” Yang said.

“Not the closing bell”



The 78-year-old Sanders entered the race as the newly anointed national leader and would win New Hampshire.

The Buttigieg camp will be pleased with a solid result that the voters on the fence can give much needed reassurance after he narrowly won in Iowa.

The Afghan veteran languishes at 10 percent in the latest national polls and has negligible support among African Americans in emerging states with more diverse populations.

Pundits believe that this vital constituency will take a serious look at Buttigieg, a virtual stranger a year ago, after his impressive top two finishes in the opening races.

The popularity of Klobuchar in New Hampshire rose after a strong debate on Friday, leading it to Warren, whose performance will do nothing to breathe new life into an injured campaign.

Warren admitted to MSNBC that the result was a disappointment, but insisted: “This will be a long primary process.”

“The question for us, Democrats, is whether it will be a long, bitter repetition of the same old division in our party, or whether we can find another way,” she said later.

Biden, who apparently saw the writing on the wall, canceled a party for the first night and was in South Carolina when the results came in.

“We just heard of the first two of the 50 states. Two of them. Not the entire nation, not half the nation, not a quarter of the nation,” he told supporters.

“Now, where I come from, that’s the opening bell – not the closing bell.”

“Dramatic shift”



The day started under a light snowfall. Voters in a boys ‘and girls’ club in the capital Concord received paper ballots and used voting booths with red, white and blue plastic or tabletop voting places to make their choice.

Mike Schowalter, a 39-year-old conservative, said he voted for Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who complains to critics and proposes a revision of health care and other radical ideas that are too expensive.

“It seems a bit strange, but I think many things that are currently going on in our country are a bit broken,” Schowalter told AFP. “I think he will get us talking.”

Supported by its strong start, Sanders has emerged as the national Democratic front runner with 25 percent support, according to a new Quinnipiac University survey that described its rise as a “dramatic shift.”

Biden has received 26 to 17 percent support since the end of January.

Remarkably, the study also found that billionaire Michael Bloomberg jumped to third place with 15 percent – suggesting a possible switch when the former mayor of New York, who skips the first four nominations of competitions, plunges into the race.

Competing for the support overflowing from Biden, Bloomberg focuses on Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states vote – spending a record $ 260 million of his personal fortune on his campaign.

