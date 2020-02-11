Bernie Sanders wins CNN primary projects in New Hampshire

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will win the first national election in New Hampshire on Tuesday night, CNN prediction, driven by his strength among blue-collar workers, younger and more liberal voters.

As a senator from a neighboring state who beat Hillary Clinton by 22 points in the 2016 democratic primary, Sanders was supposed to cut a fine figure in the granite state. The victory, however, marked an extraordinary comeback for a candidate who had been largely written off by many after a heart attack in early October and who was forced to end the campaign for several weeks.

It will be a gratifying victory for Sanders, a democratic socialist who has dealt with the leaders of his party after the chaos at the end of last week in Iowa. There he took second place in the number of delegates from the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg but won the plebiscite.

Buttigieg, who won the Caucuses in Iowa last week, again seemed to be exceeding expectations, and New Hampshire, famous for its mercury voters and revitalizing candidacies, was also ready to race with many voters who supported Minnesota Sen. Amy to rearrange Klobuchar, one of the more moderate candidates in the race that has been proven to win swing voters in the Midwest.

Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg appear to have been strengthened by the large number of independent voters in the state who are allowed to vote in the area code of one of the two parties.

Preliminary results suggest that New Hampshire for both Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has attracted a small crowd in the past few days and has made an instructive decision to abruptly quit his election night party, to travel south Carolina.

With 81% of the reported districts, Sanders led with 26.1%. Buttigieg finished second with 24.2% and Klobuchar third with 19.9%. It was a steep drop to fourth place for Warren with 9.4% and Biden to fifth place with 8.5%. According to an analysis by the CNN Decision Desk, Warren and Biden will not win any delegates on Tuesday.

CNN estimates that Sanders has won eight delegates so far on Tuesday. Buttigieg earned seven and Klobuchar got six. There are 24 delegates at stake.

According to one source, Buttigieg’s earnings keep an eye on the suburbs where he performed well.

“This was Bernie’s back yard,” the source said to CNN, adding, “and we’re right there.”

CNN expects President Donald Trump to easily win the state’s republican primary, as expected.

Klobuchar surprises with a strong appearance

The first signs of a good night for Klobuchar came on Tuesday shortly after midnight when voters from three small towns in northern New Hampshire voted.

Although the three cities – Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location and Millsfield – make up only a tiny fraction of the votes, Klobuchar led the field with eight votes. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who doesn’t even vote in New Hampshire because he runs in later primary states, received two democratic votes in writing.

When the results arrived, Klobuchar praised her “happy, scratchy campaign” and told her supporters in New Hampshire that their efforts “had exceeded the chances of every turn”. She called the election a “decency control” and a “patriotism control” “and said that the election would prove that” America’s heart is bigger than this man’s heart in the White House. “

“Tonight is about Grit and my story, like so many of you, is one of resilience,” said Klobuchar. “I announced my candidacy in the middle of a Minnesota blizzard. And there were a lot of people who predicted that I wouldn’t get through this speech, but not the people of my state and not the New Hampshire people. Then, however, they predicted that we would not survive the summer. We made. Then they predicted that we would not make it to the debates and man, we would be at the New Hampshire debate. “

“What we have done is steady,” continued the Minnesota senator. “We were strong and never gave up. I think that sounds pretty good for a president. Over the months, months and miles of this race, we’ve redefined the word grain.”

It alluded to one of the biggest hurdles in the democratic race for the candidate – the fact that a large proportion of voters are still concerned that a candidate may expect a deeper rise against Trump than a candidate. The New Hampshire exit election on Tuesday evening confirmed this. 30 percent of respondents said that beating Trump would be more difficult for a woman, while 11 percent said it would be easier. Fifty-eight percent said there would be no difference.

Klobuchar said that, just as they said to Warren, people had told her, “They didn’t think a woman could be elected.”

“In my case, it was elected to the US Senate. No woman has ever done that, ”said Klobuchar. “But I came back. I exceeded my expectations and won. And I’ve done it over and over again in the reddest of red areas and the bluest of blue areas. … And tonight in New Hampshire, when we all counted out a week ago – thanks, experts – I came back and we delivered. “

Hard night for Warren and Biden

Biden hopes to draw attention to the Palmetto state, which his advisors referred to as a firewall, as a state that can show that his strong support among African-American voters can lead him to the Democratic nomination.

Warren took the stage in Manchester, New Hampshire early to congratulate Sanders and to call himself a candidate for the unit. He found that Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders had targeted each other in the past week.

“This tough tactic could work if you’re ready to burn the rest of the group down to be the last standing man,” said Warren. “But if we want to beat Donald Trump in November, we need a large stake within our party, and to achieve this stake, we need a candidate that our party’s broadest coalition believes is possible. We cannot afford to Factions to decay. We cannot afford to waste our collective power. We will win if we get together. “

When Biden and Warren tried to re-calibrate their campaigns, businessman Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet both retired after the results were received.

According to the CNN poll, many voters have been undecided in the past few days – only about half of the likely primary voters say they have made a final decision about their candidate. The CNN persecution survey was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

Warren, who finished third in Iowa, should do well in New Hampshire because she represents a neighboring state. In a memo shared with her supporters, her campaign manager Roger Lau signaled that her campaign is also making a comeback beyond the New Hampshire results.

In a fundraising email, he stressed that the campaign “should be organized in all 57 states and territories” and that “there is still no candidate who has demonstrated the ability to consolidate support”.

“As we saw last week, debates and unexpected results have an overwhelming impact on the race and will likely keep it volatile and unpredictable until Super Tuesday,” Lau wrote in the note.

Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa, dismissed predictions of his death while visiting a polling station in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. He explained his leap forward to South Carolina by saying that there are still “significant sections of the electorate who have not yet voted,” an indication of the more diverse contests that will take place next month, including Nevada, California, and North Carolina.

Biden streamed to New Hampshire supporters before attending his election evening party in South Carolina.

“We just heard about the first two of 50 states,” Biden told the crowd in South Carolina. “Where I come from is the opening bell, not the closing bell. The fight for the end of Donald Trump’s presidency has only just begun.”

Alluding to the lack of minority support for two of his main rivals, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, Biden emphasized that African-American voters have historically played an oversized role in the selection of the Democratic Party candidate.

“We need to hear Super Tuesday and beyond from Nevada, South Carolina, and the states. Look, we are in a particularly important phase (of the race) because we have not yet heard of the most committed constituency of the Democratic Party – the African American community – and the fastest growing segment of society – the Latino community, “continued Biden away. “Ninety-nine percent – that’s the percentage of African Americans who haven’t had a choice in America yet.”

A traditional test site

Despite its first status in the nation, New Hampshire has not always predicted candidates for the presidency.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton from 2016 lost New Hampshire but won the nomination.

On the other hand, the state has breathed new life into fighting candidates. Although Bill Clinton lost New Hampshire to Massachusetts Senator Paul Tsongas in 1992, his surprising second place allowed him to conquer the comeback kid’s coat.

Hillary Clinton was in great difficulty after Obama’s surprise win in Iowa in 2008 and finished third. But after making a big push in New Hampshire, she beat Obama by three points and breathed new life into her campaign.

In primary school in 2016, Sanders was heavily on the Vermont-New Hampshire border, but he’s been trying to expand his support area in this cycle, especially for new voters, working-class voters, and color pickers.

For many months, Sanders and Warren have been fighting for younger voters in cities in and around Durham, home of the University of New Hampshire, near the state’s coast.

An important test for Warren is how she performs in southern New Hampshire, the most populous area of ​​the state and a region where many former Massachusetts residents live today. The inability to show strength alongside their home country could give even more headaches to their already waning campaign.

This southern region of the state is rich in independent voters, and some Massachusetts grafts are crossing the border to demand lower taxes in New Hampshire.

Some of these fiscal conservative voters may pick up the more pragmatic messages from Buttigieg or Klobuchar more quickly if they are annoyed, for example, by the price of the “Medicare for All” option.

Exit surveys showed that 6 in 10 primary democratic voters said they would support a government plan like Medicare for All, while 4 in 10 were against.

However, early exit polls reflect the ideological flexibility of democratic voters this year, at a time when many are most focused on beating Trump. Six out of ten primary democratic voters said they focused more on finding a candidate who could beat Trump than one who agreed to them on these issues.

This is a breaking story and is being updated.