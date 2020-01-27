Bernie Sanders' wave shakes up settlement Democrats one week from Iowa

Senator Bernie Sanders is on a roll – and that is precisely what worries his rivals and shakes up the Democratic establishment a week before Iowa caucuses open the party nomination contest.

The private concerns of moderate Democrats continue to alarm public concern over whether Sanders becoming the party’s standard bearer would facilitate the re-election of President Donald Trump and make it more difficult for the party to gain control of the Senate and hold his majority in the House.

The heart of these concerns stems from Sanders’ eternal pride in being a democratic socialist, a nickname that many worry about would be a boon for Trump and would particularly hurt Democrats in the swing quarters that the party won in 2018.

“Bernie is booming and we’re running out of time in Iowa caucuses,” Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, wrote on Sunday in a fundraiser, bluntly suggesting that Sanders would be a “risk” as a party candidate.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar told reporters on Sunday that she thought Sanders would be bad for negative ballot races in 2020 if he were the candidate.

“That’s my argument. My argument is that I’m going to make our tent bigger, our coalition wider and my coil tails [are] longer. I actually have the receipts,” she said. “I don’t come from a state as blue as Vermont. “

This is hardly a new argument – the debate between a phased and more moderate approach framed the entire campaign – but it took on a heightened sense of urgency amid Sanders’ resilience and strength in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Sanders dismissed the critics, telling voters on Sunday that he could unify the party through his program and bring new excitement to the campaign to build a coalition to defeat Trump.

“Everyone says,” Oh, Bernie is too extreme, too radical. “Not true!” Said Sanders, speaking to applause in Storm Lake, Iowa.

“Our campaign is a campaign of excitement and energy.”

Yet he also seemed to relish the anxiety that reigned in some segments of the Democratic Party, telling supporters of Sioux City on its last weekend: “Suddenly, the Democratic establishment is very nervous about this campaign.”

“If he is the candidate, he is the candidate”

In conversations with party leaders and activists, all of the Democrats CNN spoke to said they would support Sanders against Trump if the Vermont senator was the candidate. But with polls in Iowa and New Hampshire showing that Sanders rose just a few weeks before the two contests, there is a sense of fear emanating from corners of the Democratic Party, with Republicans applauding the wave of Sanders .

Many of these Democrats believe that having Sanders, a political figure who has proudly called himself a democratic socialist for decades, will allow Republicans to weigh down all the Democrats who present themselves in 2020 as socialists, especially in places – like the suburbs – where the party made significant breakthroughs during the mid-term of 2018.

“The concerns are that he will take the party too far to the left,” said former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe. “And that most Americans don’t support socialism and things like that.”

But in a comment echoed by other high-level Democrats, McAuliffe added that he had the same message for Democrats who express reservations about Sanders: “Go beyond yourself.”

“Whoever it is, the most important thing for us is to beat Donald Trump, and whoever the nominee is, we will take precedence over this person,” said McAuliffe. “If he is the candidate, he is the candidate.”

These concerns are not new to Democrats. When Sanders ran against Hillary Clinton in 2016, establishment Democrats publicly declared that the Vermont senator would be a party responsibility in the general election. But because the fight for the Democratic nomination was actually a two-man race, Clinton and his allies finally managed to defeat the insurgent Sanders.

The primary of 2020 is an entirely different calculation and the concerns of Democrats have followed the wave of Sanders in the polls.

A recent New York Times / Siena College poll found Sanders 25% in Iowa, followed by Buttigieg at 18%, Biden at 17% and Warren at 15%. This follows a CNN / University of New Hampshire poll of Democratic primary voters who may find Sanders at the top at 25%, the former Biden at 16%, Buttigieg at 15% and Warren at 12%.

A senior Democrat strategist, who requested anonymity to speak frankly about Sanders, clarified the concerns: “The question is whether Bernie can help returning candidates sell his idea for big tax increases and manage care by the government to people who already have health insurance and are hostile to tax increases. “

Sanders pledged, as president, to push “Medicare for All,” a radical government overhaul of the American health care system, to make public colleges and universities free for all Americans, and to cancel any student debt.

The problem, in the minds of Democrats, is that many voters who turned to the party in 2018 are not traditional members and could be repelled by these types of government programs.

“They are not traditional” Democrats “, they are GOP anti-Trump refugees,” said the strategist. “I’m afraid they see Trump as the devil they know and Sanders like the devil they don’t know.”

In a campaign stop for Joe Biden, Iowa representative Cindy Axne, who won a Republican-held seat in 2018, spoke to voters on Sunday about the importance of ballot races, in a possible warning against a Sanders nomination.

“We know we need a leader at the top of the list who will not just get elected,” said Axne, “but will help us grow and protect the majority in the House and ourselves. ensure that we overthrow the Senate seats and take back the Senate once more. “

Another two-year-old Democrat MP two hours away from Storm Lake presented a very different case.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was traveling with Sanders, said that the country’s challenges require bold thinking. She rejected the idea that Sanders couldn’t help direct the ticket.

“Sometimes people even call Bernie a division,” Ocasio-Cortez told voters. “I don’t think it divides, I think it distinguishes itself.”

GOP hopes for ideological battle

But Republican agents – both privately and in public – appreciated the rise of Sanders. Trump’s campaign sought to elevate Sanders in a series of statements, fundraising emails and tweets, and Republican agents working on Senate and House races told CNN they saw Sanders at the top of the ticket as their best chance to reverse the gains made by Democrats in 2018.

“The ideal scenario for us is one where the elections become an ideological battle in the suburbs,” said a senior Republican strategist. “Someone like Sanders or Warren is really making the best map for us because it would have a substantial effect on the down line in the House.”

Dan Conston, president of the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC linked to Republican leadership in the House, said: “A struggle over whether the country should move towards socialism is particularly effective in the suburbs. Socialism is about radically changing the way people live now. “

Jeff Weaver, senior advisor to the Sanders campaign, rejected the handwriting of the Democratic establishment.

“Washington, DC is populated by consultants, experts and insiders whose personal and financial esteem is built around maintaining the status quo,” said Weaver. “And the truth is that people outside of this Washington bubble want real change.”

He added: “It would be a mistake to take political advice from the very group of people who created the situation that helped Donald Trump win.”

Sanders’ strength also drew the attention of opponents to the senator, who seized his eligibility for parliamentary elections as a problem in the primary.

“Bernie is doing the worst against Trump among all the main candidates,” Hig Sevugan, deputy campaign director for Buttigieg, wrote in a fundraising email on Saturday, noting that 42% of voters in the general election ‘Iowa said it would support Sanders, compared to 48% for Trump. “In short, we risk appointing a candidate who cannot beat Donald Trump in November. And it’s a risk we can’t take.

Representative Dave Loebsack, a retired congressman from Iowa who supports Buttigieg, made this point more directly in an interview with CNN.

“I will support him, of course, and I will do everything I can to make sure he wins,” he said. “But I believe those who are from the industrial Midwest, those who reflect the views and values ​​in my part of the world are best placed to win in the general election.”