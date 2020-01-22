Bernie Sanders officially responded to Hillary Clinton’s earlier comments that “no one liked her” and surprisingly did not bother her. Instead he focused on hearing Trump’s impeachment officially take place.

Earlier this week, social media erupted when comments from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton revealed how she really felt about Bernie Sanders. The comments were taken from Hulu’s upcoming documentary entitled “Hillary” – which is a four-hour documentary that will be released on the March 6 streaming service.

In a heavily-quoted quote from the film, Hillary brutally says of Bernie:

“He has been in Congress for many years. He has a senator who supports him. No one likes him, no one wants to work for him, he does nothing. He is a career politician. It’s all baloney and bad. I feel like people suck at it. “

When asked if he would endorse him as the democratic nominee for president, he said:

“I’m not going there yet. We are in a very active season. I will say, however, that he is not alone, this is the culture around him. This is his leadership team. This is his prominent supporter. his online Bernie Bros. and their relentless attacks on many of his competitors, especially women. [he] seems to really support it. “

Hours after her comments circulated online, Bernie responded on her own – and she didn’t seem to care:

“My focus today is on a momentous moment in American history: the trial of Donald Trump’s impeachment. Together, we will go ahead and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Bernie said Hillary was entitled to her opinion. When asked why he thought he was still talking about their brutal political battle in 2016, he replied “I don’t know, ask him.”

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

Likes0 Likes0