Bernie Sanders is the reason Iowa got confused – and his supporters now hand over Trump ammunition

When it became clear that the results of what might be the last edition of the first Iowa caucus would not be released Monday night, each of the so-called top candidates hoping to adopt Donald Trump in November did what politicians do: they have it spun as well as possible.

Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar, was never expected to win, but congratulated her supporters for helping her campaign “come out of our weight”.

“We feel so good tonight, and I can’t wait – somehow I’m going on a plane to New Hampshire tonight,” Klobuchar said. “We are bringing this ticket to New Hampshire.”

Former vice president Joe Biden, long regarded as the alleged leader, but rumor has it that he finished fourth in the last totals, told supporters: “We feel good about where we are,” and said he has a fair share of deputies eventually when he goes to New Hampshire.

Another seated senator thought he was among the likely top toppers in Iowa – Bernie Sanders of Vermont – also made positive comments when addressing supporters, who he said he “had a good feeling that we will do it very, very well here in Iowa. ” His main competitor of the liberal wing of the Democratic Party, Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts, on the other hand, sounded cautious when speaking on Monday evening.

“We don’t know all the results tonight, but tonight has already shown that Americans are deeply hungry for major, structural change to make our economy and democracy work for everyone,” she said. “Tonight it turned out that our way to victory is to fight hard for the changes everyone demands.”

But it was the youngest candidate in the field, former South Bend, mayor of Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, who went all-in with his attempt at perception management.

“So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it is all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” said Buttigieg, who was the first openly gay candidate to win a presidential primary or caucus as his prediction – “through all indications we’re going to victorious New Hampshire” – came true.

For most observers, Buttigieg’s comments were simply those of a young politician trying to project confidence on the way to another close-knit match. But once the news became known that the reason for the delay in results was the app commissioned by the Iowa Democratic Party to submit caucus results, developed by a company founded by veterans of the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016, a number of high-profile figures suggest that a conspiracy was underway.

Part of the disinformation in question came from prominent people in President Trump’s job.

On Monday at 11.36 am, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted: “The solution is in … AGAIN and we can see it play live on TV.”

His brother, Eric Trump, weighed a few minutes later when he wrote: “Pay attention to my words, they are rigging this thing … what a mess.”

It was a message aimed at Sanders supporters who, according to Trump campaign officials, will either come out strong enough to have the president re-elected against a self-proclaimed socialist, or stay angry if he isn’t the nominee.

It was also a message that the best surrogates from Sanders were more than willing to pick up.

One of those surrogates, activist Shaun King, became rather specific in his accusations.

“The poll released for 76 years just before the Iowa elections was canceled because Pete’s team complained. And Pete’s team financed the company that built the failed Iowa election app. And Pete declared the win before the results were released? ” King tweeted Tuesday morning.

Another high-profile Sanders backer, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, retweet a tweet from a Sanders-supporting journalist that involved a link between the Buttigieg campaign involving the company that developed the Iowa caucus app for unrelated services, the app’s failure and what the journalist called Buttigieg’s decision to “declare himself unsuccessful in Iowa”.

“It can’t be this!” Omar wrote her 1.8 million followers.

But Sander’s “clearly passionate surrogates” claim that something unusual is happening in Iowa on behalf of the dreaded “location,” ignore the fact that the changes to this year’s Caucus were made on the recommendation of the “Unit Commission” after 2016 at To pacify Bernieworlders. They were convinced that the Democratic National Committee had rigged the 2016 primary against Sanders (there are no indications).

The turmoil that came from the Sanders donors who had read stolen DNC emails issued by Wikileaks, who now claimed that a corrupt bargain had been concluded between the Clinton campaign and the DNC, meant that something had to be done to soften the people of Sanders, said Khary Penebaker, a DNC member who approved Cory Booker last year.

“We acknowledge that we were no longer in control of the story, despite what we may have thought it actually happened in (2016). This was where people were currently located, and we had to make adjustments to accommodate this, “he told me, although he emphasized that he spoke for himself and not for the DNC.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the process that led to the rule changes, Iowa’s “Frankenstein caucus” was the result of adjustments for Sanders supporters who wanted to preserve the first Caucasus of Iowa and Nevada instead of the practice of keeping caucuses altogether, because caucuses were thought to be Sanders’ beneficiaries. The use of the app was necessary because of the rules that were introduced to make the caucuses more primaries by releasing more data, including preferred totals for the first round.

“That goes away,” the person predicted, adding that Americans may have seen the last caucuses of Iowa.

Penebaker, who noted that he was one of those who suggested switching to primaries during the “Unit Committee” recommendations, said that the Sanders camp’s desire to hold the caucuses in place was the result of them “looking for interests, rather than the interests of real voters,” and added that the vitriol led by Sanders supporters of DNC president Tom Perez, Buttigieg and others, is not useful.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O’Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red (republican) state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

During his campaign, the New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

“It does not help our party or our candidates to return to” the easiest thing to think about is this, there must be something crazy going on, “he said. “We try to make this as fair and transparent as possible, given the circumstances ahead and we are not trying to resolve anything.”

“I just don’t see how when you, when you want a big tent, when you know you have to bring more people to the party who will vote for you in a general election, how this kind of behavior is one that seems hospitable “he continued. “It is OK to disagree, but it is not OK to act so toxic … and as a voter and as a parent I do not see how this is going to make my daughter, who is 21 years old, want to go out and to do something. “

Simon Rosenberg, a former Democratic Congress Campaign Commission strategist who now runs the central think tank of the New Democratic Network, said it was “astonishing” that the DNC would make mistakes that would sort the gaps between Sanders supporters and the rest of the Democratic Party that has kept many voters at home in 2016. But he added that Sanders jeopardizes his candidacy with the negativity surrounding his candidacy.

“I think it would be smart for everyone involved to acknowledge that this might have been an unfortunate and innocent mistake, and to focus on winning New Hampshire and moving on, so any kind of persistent home this will be counterproductive, “he said. “I hope (is) that Bernie has learned that at the end of the day the kind of gaps that developed in the Democratic Party in 2016 will harm him and the party.”

Rosenberg also pointed out that Sanders’ support this year is only half of what he ordered in 2016: “He is now in his twenties when he was in his forties (in 2016). He has half of his votes and part of the reason he lost half of his votes is because people don’t like the way he attacked the Democratic Party (.) So if he wants to be the Democratic candidate and not just a spoiler, this is a real test for him in terms of whether he has learned that the way he handled this in 2016 was wrong and whether he is actually trying to win the nomination for the future, as opposed to a spoiler in the race. “

.