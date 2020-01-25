First of all: The theme song of the week is the A-Team.

Weekly survey: New New York Times / Siena College poll of real Iowa caucusgoers reveals Vermont senator Bernie Sanders 25% ahead, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg 18%, former vice-president Joe Biden at 17%, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 15% and Minnesota Senna Amy Klobuchar at 8%.

As in other recent polls, Sanders has grown considerably since the last time the Times polled the contest.

What’s the point: The Iowa polls are split right now.

Sanders does his best against the peloton in the Times poll and our own CNN / Des Moines Register / Mediacom poll.

Biden is doing his best in a recent Monmouth University survey. Other pollsters who do not meet CNN standards also tend to find that Biden is doing better.

But when you average the highest quality pollsters together, you get this: Sanders 21%, Biden 19%, Buttigieg 17%, Warren 16% and Klobuchar 7%.

So how lucky is Sanders to win caucuses? About 1 in 3.

It may sound weak, but it is because the Iowa polls did not prove to be entirely predictive at this stage of the campaign for candidates with large polls (i.e. those at 5% or more).

Historically, an average of polls, after allocating undecided voters, lacks about six points from the average of the high ballot candidate on caucus night. The margin of error is more than three times greater. (Note: the margin of error around lower ballot candidates is considerably smaller, so the chances of someone outside the top five winning this year are minuscule.)

All this means that the first four candidates are still very much in the running.

Buttigieg manages to win around 1 in 5 times, not too far behind Biden. Again, that makes sense given that they are scrutinizing so closely.

Warren, who saw the move to the left toward Sanders, slides about 1 in 6.

Finally, Klobuchar has about a 1 in 20 chance. In other words, she has a hit, but not very good.

The chance that Sanders wins has increased in recent days. Adding the Times poll to the average tipped him over with Biden on who was most likely to win caucuses.

But those chances should tell you that the chances are that Sanders won’t actually win huddles. In this way, he is in a position that Biden has often found himself this year. Sanders is Iowa’s favorite, although all the others combined are more likely than him to win caucuses.

With about a week, the chance of a surprise is still quite high.