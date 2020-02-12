Bernie Sanders ensures victory in New Hampshire

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders won a narrow but decisive victory in the New Hampshire primary and established himself as one of the official top runners in the race to become the Democratic candidate once and for all.

According to the New York Times, Sanders cast around 26% of the votes and 90% of the districts reported. After him closely followed South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, who won around 24% of the votes.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) Came in a rather surprising third place with around 20% of the votes.

Far behind, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Followed with 9% of the vote and former Vice President Joe Biden with 8%.

Biden’s shocking fourth place meant that he didn’t even reach the 15% threshold needed for delegates, notes the Associated Press.

It is also another astonishing blow to the candidate, prior to his poor Iowa appearance and now this was considered one of the best candidates to consider.

The AP has assigned 9 delegates to Sanders and Buttigieg, while Klobuchar was assigned 6.

“We are going to win because we have the agenda that meets the needs of working people in this country,” Sanders said Tuesday. “This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

