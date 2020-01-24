Bernie Sanders defeats Joe Biden in the national polls while candidates clash for social security

Bernie Sanders leads all other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and is the most likely candidate to defeat Donald Trump, according to two polls that place Senator Vermont as the main contender as the Iowa caucus and state primary primaries .

In a CNN poll, 27 percent of Democrats and independents who favor Democrats support Sanders as the Democratic candidate. Twenty-four percent of respondents support former Vice President Joe Biden. Both candidates got two digits ahead of other favorite candidates Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

Although the CNN survey places its collateral support within the margin of error, it is the first time that Biden falls from a clear advantage in a CNN survey.

The results come when Sanders and Biden discuss previous comments from the former vice president on social security, while the video resurfaced that Biden supported the controversial cuts in program spending.

In a campaign video, Biden accused Sanders of launching a “barrage of negative attacks” against the candidate while refusing to answer questions about his past support for those cuts.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator launched a second candidacy for president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. He is running on a similar platform of democratic socialist reform.

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice president recently faced scrutiny for inappropriately touching women, but was thought to deal well with criticism and has since maintained a leading status in national polls.

EPA

03/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive Democrat and a great defender of the regulation of Wall Street.

Reuters

4/25 ABANDONED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his offer on May 16, 2019. He emerged in 2013 as a prominent voice on the left wing of his party, but struggled to build a national profile and suffered a series of political setbacks in his time as mayor.

AFP / Getty

25/5 Pete Buttigieg

The Indiana centrist mayor and war veteran would be the first openly LGBT + president in the history of the United States.

Getty

06/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a massive advertising purchase campaign and issued an apology for the controversial “stop and search” program that negatively impacted minority communities in New York City when he was mayor.

fake images

25/7 ABANDONED: Beto O’Rourke

The former Texas congressman formally launched his candidacy for president in March. He ran on a progressive platform, stating that the United States is driven by “big differences in opportunities and results.”

AP

08/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his offer on May 14. He said: “We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that allows campaign money to choke people’s voices, so that we can finally fulfill the promise of a fair shot for everyone.” He also highlighted the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red (Republican) state

Reuters

09/25 DROPPED: Cory Booker

The New Jersey Senator has focused on restoring kindness and courtesy in American politics throughout his campaign, although he has failed to guarantee the same level of support and fundraising as other senators who ran for the White House in 2020

Getty

10/25 OUT: Wayne Messam

The mayor of the city of Miramar in the Miami metropolitan area, Wayne Messam, said he intended to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He is in favor of arms regulations and was a signatory to a letter of some 400 mayors condemning the withdrawal of President Trump from the Paris Climate Agreement

Vice News

11/25 dropped: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential candidacy in January, saying that “medical care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 ABANDONED: Kamala Harris

The former California attorney general was introduced to the national stage during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has backed Medicare for everyone and has proposed a significant tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Maryland congressman was the first to launch his presidential candidacy, making the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The Hawaiian congresswoman announced her candidacy in January, but has faced difficult questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The businessman announced his presidential candidacy promising that he would introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month to all Americans over 18.

Getty

16/25 DROPPED: Julián Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said his career has a “special meaning” for the Latino community in the United States.

Getty

17/25 DROPPED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual advisor has announced her intention to run for president. He had previously run for Congress as an independent in 2014, but was unsuccessful.

Getty

18/25 DROPPED: Eric Swalwell

One of the youngest candidates, Swalwell has served on multiple committees in the House of Representatives. He intended to make arms control central to his campaign, but he withdrew after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory.

Getty

19/25 DROPPED: Seth Moulton

Massachusetts Congressman, Moulton is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from becoming a Speaker of the House. He retired from the race after not voting well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a Minnesota senator who received praise for her contribution to the audiences of Brett Kavanaugh.

Getty

21/25 DROPPED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been governor of Washington since 2013. His bet focused on climate change.

AFP / Getty

22/25 DROPPED: John Hickenlooper

The former Colorado governor had the goal of selling himself as an effective leader who was willing to compromise, but failed to splash the national stage.

Getty

23/25 DROPPED: Tim Ryan

The Ohio representative, Tim Ryan, conducted a campaign that depended on his working class roots, although his message did not seem to resonate among voters.

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former Massachusetts governor launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With only a few months until the first voters go to the polls, the former governor is running as a centrist and believes he can join the various voting blocks of the party.

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Billionaire presidential Democratic nominee and philanthropist Tom Steyer has long been a Democratic donor

AFP through Getty Images

The results of the CNN poll show that Sanders increased seven percentage points during the last month after a similar December poll asking voters to choose their election for the Democratic candidate.

The survey was conducted by SSRS from January 16 to January 19 among a random national sample of 1,156 people with oversampling in battlefield states.

Sanders also states that the highest percentage of voters, 38 percent, said he would be “excited” about his nomination, rather than simply “satisfied” or “dissatisfied” or “annoyed.”

Among the highest in the “satisfied” category, 42 percent of respondents said they would be “satisfied but not excited” with the Warren nomination, but only 29 percent said they were “excited.” Amy Klobuchar captured 40 percent for “satisfied but not enthusiastic” and only 19 percent for “enthusiastic.”

Sanders is also the candidate who, according to most respondents, agrees with them on matters that matter most to them (with 30 percent), as well as the candidate who understands the problems faced by people like them (with 29 percent).

It also has the most support among non-white respondents (30 percent), as well as among white respondents (24 percent).

The senator also leads the president-in-office by the widest margin among Democratic candidates when voters are asked to choose between two candidates in a hypothetical confrontation in general elections, according to the results of a SurveyUSA survey.

In the SurveyUSA survey of 4,069 registered voters across the country, Sanders had a nine-point lead at 52 percent versus Trump’s 43 percent.

Biden was second, with the former vice president earning 50 percent to 43 percent of Trump.

For a similar question in the CNN poll, only 24 percent of respondents said that Sanders has the best chance of defeating Trump in the general election. He came in second to Mr. Biden: 45 percent of respondents said it is the best chance to beat the headline.

The CNN poll also shows that 41 percent of respondents believe that Biden is the best hope for Democrats to “join the Democratic party.” Sanders came in second place, with only 16 percent of respondents.

.