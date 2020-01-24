Vermont senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign could come at the right time.

With just 10 days to go before the Iowans Caucus, Sanders sees its number of polls increase nationally and in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Nationally, Sanders is at its highest level since its post-announcement bump. Our CNN poll brought it to 27% earlier this week. Most other polls have not raised it as high, although it appears to have passed the 20% mark. This is great news because it puts a hole in the theory that Sanders couldn’t get his support from the mid-teens he usually had.

Sanders is now the clear alternative to former Vice President Joe Biden in the national polls. Biden, who is still in his upper 20s, has seen his margin on Sanders shrink. Other Democrats such as Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are stuck at 15% or less.

And the dynamic Biden against Sanders also played on the track, with Sanders in the final days after Biden for his social security record. Biden’s campaign responded in an online video, saying, “Bernie’s negative attacks won’t change the truth, Joe Biden is still the strongest Democrat to beat Donald Trump.”

Sanders’ rise seems to be happening in an unusual way for an alternative to Biden. Look at recent polls, and you see that Sanders is doing just as well if not better among non-white voters compared to white voters. This means that if he is able to do well in the very white states of Iowa and New Hampshire, he has a better chance of capitalizing on that momentum as the contest heads to the more diverse states of Nevada. and South Carolina.

Another reason to think that Sanders can do far beyond Iowa and New Hampshire: his war chest. He raised nearly $ 35 million in the last quarter and almost $ 100 million during the campaign, which is a peak for any candidate. Sanders is sure to have fire coming in from other campaigns. He will have a better financial chance of fighting back against most of the others.

First of all, Sanders must do well during these first two competitions. Sanders’ surveys in Iowa and New Hampshire recently show that he is in a good position to win these states.

In all pollsters who completed a survey in Iowa in December or January and in at least one previous poll, Sanders increased on average by five points from the previous poll. This includes our CNN / Des Moines Register / Mediacom survey which placed Sanders at 20% with no one in front of it. An average of CNN-approved polls in January had Biden and Sanders tied at 21% and at the top of the pack.

Sanders’ gain seems to come from the consolidation of its base. He now earns 44% among those who caucused for him in 2016. In September, Sanders was only 28% in this group and was behind Warren. Remember that Sanders won almost 50% of the votes in Iowa caucuses in 2016, so attracting even half of his former caucuses puts him in a good position this year.

Sanders also seems to be doing better in New Hampshire. A new MassInc Polling Group poll for WBUR found Sanders 29% among the top likely voters. This represents a 15% increase in December and gives it a 12 point advantage over its closest competitor (Buttigieg). A review of all the polls in Granite State this month has Sanders in mind and the only candidate to get 20%.

As in Iowa, Sanders did well in New Hampshire in 2016. He got 60% of the vote. This means that even if Sanders takes about a third of its supporters in 2016, it might be enough in a crowded field.

The big question before the final days of the Iowa campaign is whether Sanders increases too soon or if another candidate is able to climb too. It’s really not too late for that. Looking at the polls done in Iowa’s last two weeks since 1980, there have been several examples (for example, John Kerry in 2004) of candidates scoring up to 20 points lower or better than they were doing it at this point. This leaves time for things to change.

With many Iowans claiming to be still undecided, many scenarios can still occur.