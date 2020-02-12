Bernie Sanders all makes the same mistakes as Jeremy Corbyn – and I should know

In 2015 I have a crowdfund trip to cover the British general election as an independent journalist. One of my first pieces was an interview with Nancy Taaffe, then the candidate for the union and the socialist coalition in Walthamstow, who challenged incumbent Labor MP Stella Creasy from the left: “The Labor Party is no longer a socialist party,” said she me. I found her arguments convincing, and after Labor lost those elections, I thought she had a point. So, in a column for The Gay UK Magazine, I supported lifelong socialist and left-wing campaigner Jeremy Corbyn for leadership. To my delight, he won. The revolution finally came.

How quickly things have changed. In 2017 it was clear that Jeremy Corbyn – although I agreed with most issues – could not win a game of butter, let alone a general election. The party was confused. Corbyn was embroiled in an anti-Semitism scandal (which still continues). There were fears of entryism from radical voices who tried to recreate the Labor Party as they deemed it necessary. Accusations flew over that the “hard left” attempted to clear the party from more moderate left-wing votes. Many MPs feared Corbyn and his supporters – who were known to be harassing party members and trying to read (primary) MPs who did not follow the Corbyn line perfectly – unfortunately had no contact with the British public.

I was leading the election coverage of The Gay UK that year and it was painfully clear to me that Labor would not beat Theresa May. Given May’s unpopularity in general and the fact that the nation was tired after seven years of conservative austerity, Corbyn should have lost. And it was. He lost it. The party tried the win he made as a win, but almost winning is also called losing. However, he maintained the rule of power and led Labor to the 2019 elections – and to the worst election defeat since 1935.

That brings us to New Hampshire. Last night Bernie Sanders won a small victory in the popular mood about Pete Buttigieg. When I saw the results coming in, I couldn’t help but feel that I was living in the film Groundhog Day – I had literally experienced this before, only the accents were different.

Cenk Uygur of The Young Turkish tweeted that “if progressives take over the party” we “should ban all business democratic consultants” (he does not indicate who, but everyone who reads it knows he means moderated). A few days earlier, when I tweeted that to win in November, Bernie needed voters like me who support other candidates in the primary, a Bernie supporter told me “we don’t negotiate with terrorists.” Last night an enthusiastic Bernie fan compared my favorite candidate (Pete Buttigieg) with Hitler.

I despair. Bernie Sanders and his supporters seem to do every game in the Corbynista playbook in the hope that they will have a different result. They won’t. I do understand why it is tempting. Building your base in the primary or leadership campaign is all well and good. It feels nice. People are passionate. It could even make you the candidate or leader. Most of the party will fall in line, because they want to win and you are their only chance of election victory.

Voters, however, will not do this. After the 2015 elections in the UK, I wrote another essay entitled “Why Labor Lost.” The essence of my analysis at the time was that left-wing ideas had unprecedented popularity, so if Labor presented a truly socialist manifesto then victory would be easy.

How wrong i was. Most voters saw Corbyn as hopeless from contact. They were concerned that he was a dangerous radical that would endanger national security. Their interactions with his supporters online left a bad taste in their mouths. They found that the party was more focused on issues affecting the cosmopolitan elite than on the kitchen table in Central England.

Corbyn did not win the swing voters and many old Labor voters left the party or did not vote. As a result, he lost to a national joke, a rude and rude man with floppy blond hair who said a history of racist things and only a few years ago no one thought he was a prime minister.

Sounds familiar?

AOC brings the crowd forward during the Bernie Sanders campaign event

Sanders and his supporters in particular risk alienating Democratic voters who may not be ready for the revolution. They certainly risk alienating swing voters in crucial states such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania for whom big, structural change sounds scary and disruptive – because it’s scary and disruptive. Forget the nomination and play the long game. Every democrat we nominate needs both groups if she or he hopes to win the White House. That includes Bernie Sanders.

I sympathize with Bernie and his supporters, because I am a socialist. Not a milquetoast democratic socialist like Bernie, but a real, old-school socialist. I believe in open borders. I think people should control the means of production, not capital and not the state. I believe in a massive redistribution of wealth. But crucial, I also believe in winning.

The only point of election politics is to gain power. To gain power, you must meet with voters where they are and work within the system as it is. That means working with Blue Dog Democrats who win in more conservative parts of the country, and don’t get them out of your ranks.

Compromise and working within the system are anathema to the radicals that support Bernie Sanders, because the system is exactly what they want to break down. That is not going to happen overnight. This is not going to happen this year. It won’t even happen in our lives. So we are where we are and if we hope to make things better for everyone, we have to meet the American people where she to be.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/16

Amy Klobuchar changes her shoes backstage after a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

2/16

A warmly packed dog attends an Elizabeth Warren event at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

3/16

Lisa Olney, of Wellesley, Massachussets, shows her support for Elizabeth Warren in Nashua, New Hampshire

Getty Images

4/16

Joe Biden hoped to improve his bad performance in Iowa in New Hampshire primary school

REUTERS

5/16

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving time to supporters for selfies, works the public at the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Getty Images

6/16

Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 victory in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, talks to the media in Manchester

Getty Images

7/16

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

8/16

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

9/16

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

10/16

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

11/16

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

12/16

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

13/16

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

14/16

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

15/16

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

16/16

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

Bernie Sanders has many good ideas for America, but the so-called “Bernie Bros” are an albatross around his neck. If I could give them one advice, it would be a cut. it. from. Whether you like it or not, you need other Democrats, independents and voters if you hope to place your husband in the White House.

Right now, your ideological purity tests, bullying those who disagree with you, alienate and threaten to clear your opponents’ party too many of us. The most important thing at the moment is that we beat and win Donald Trump. That is why Bernie will have my vote if he is the nominee. But if his acolytes continue to behave like a bullying, screaming crowd, he will not have my support.

Jeremy Corbyn lost because of the arrogant refusal of him and his followers to accept different views. Unless Bernie and his bros quickly change course, he will also lose – if not at the congress, then in November.

.