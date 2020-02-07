Benue: Kill disease is a mystery, it is not Ebola, Lassa fever or coronavirus – Nigerian government

The Nigerian government has spoken about the strange killer disease in the state of Benue.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) is working hard to solve the mystery.

This was announced by Ehanire at a ministerial conference in Abuja on Friday.

The minister stated that the disease had been tested in the laboratory and showed no symptoms of Ebola, Lassa fever or coronavirus.

The minister announced that the NCDC had activated an emergency operations center (EOC) in order to coordinate the readiness for action together with the Federal Medical Association in Makurdi and to determine the type of illness.

He advised the Nigerians to contact the NCDC immediately on toll-free number 0800-970000-10 to report strange cases.

The symptoms of the disease include headache, internal heat, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, body weakness and swollen stomach.

The disease broke out in the Oyi-Obi community on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, and killed 15 people.

The first victims – Luck Ogbu, Onah Ogbedu, Wisdom Agwo and Andy Edu – all died within 48 hours of contact.

More than 100 people are currently affected.