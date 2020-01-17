Benue government revokes approval of N30,999 minimum wage, according to negotiations

On Friday, the Benue State government clarified reports that state governor Samuel Ortom approved N30,999 as the new minimum wage for workers.

Recall that Ortom’s special advisor on labor matters, Hon. Ode Enyi made the disclosure yesterday.

“The governor approved N30. 999k today at a meeting, “said Enyi.

However, Professor Anthony Ijohor, secretary of the state government, said that negotiations were still underway with the unions.

In a declaration he signed and sent to DAILY POST, Ijohor assured that the negotiations would soon be over and that it would be in the interests of the workers.

The declaration reads as follows: “It is necessary to declare that negotiations between the government of Benue State and the unions on the implementation of the minimum wage N30,000 have not yet been concluded.

“The member of the state’s New Minimum Wage State Committee, who posted on social media that the negotiations were over and approved, did so hastily and in error, and has since been ordered to withdraw the report.

“We wonder why the committee member rushed to the media with the report when we and union leaders were still meeting to agree on the new minimum wage for state workers.

“Our administration has presented its proposal and union leaders have given assurances that they will study the proposal and return to government.

“We call for patience because negotiations on the new minimum wage will soon be concluded in the best interest of all Benue.”