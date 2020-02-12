Bennet ends the 2020 bid after a bad show in New Hampshire

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet finished his long-shot presidential bid Tuesday, not breaking out of a busy Democratic field dominated by other moderate candidates, including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

55-year-old Bennet was a late participant in the race who largely put his bid at stake to try to win New Hampshire. He did not formally announce his candidacy until the end of April, after prostate cancer treatment had been completed. He was the seventh senator and second white Colorado who joined the field, making it difficult to stand out.

“We were unable to get much in the way of name identification in the state,” Bennet said shortly after the polls in New Hampshire were closed. “We didn’t have the means to compete. … I am frustrated because I think we have something to contribute to the agenda. “

Bennet dropped out of the race shortly after entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced his own departure on Tuesday evening and brought the Democratic presidential field to one figure.

Bennet ran on a centrist platform and tried to reverse the trend among some candidates for spectacular, liberal proposals. Instead of embracing ‘Medicare for All’ and the free lecture, Bennet ran on what he called his ‘Real Deal’ platform with more modest but still ambitious goals. These included annual payments of at least $ 3,000 to families with children under the age of 18, allowing people to purchase in an expanded form of Medicare and an affordability plan of $ 1 trillion.

But while his articulated and passionate centrism won compliments from experts and experienced democratic professionals, Bennet struggled to register in the polls and hovered in the bottom row of the field, even while campaigning more in New Hampshire than other candidates, with 50 town halls in the last ten weeks … After July, Bennet never measured high enough or raised enough money to qualify for the debate phase again.

The main obstacle for Bennet was Biden, who, as a moderate with established support, occupied the space on which the Senator campaign in Colorado counted. Bennet’s late arrival also bumped him. Because of his cancer diagnosis, he had to postpone his candidacy and was barely eligible for the first presidential debate. Bennet quickly began to push back against the increasingly strict rules for debate qualification of the Democratic National Committee and complained that it was an unfair advantage for the cable television staples that had been campaigning months or even years earlier.

He finally put his bet on the path that was burned by his political mentor, former Colorado Sen. Gary Gary, who scored a surprise victory in New Hampshire in the 1984 Democratic presidential primary and nearly won the nomination. Bennet promised to hold 50 city halls in New Hampshire during the final weeks of the campaign and spent almost every free moment there.

