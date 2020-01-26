The department has started feeding them and the dogs will soon receive basic training from experts in dog squads so they can obey some basic commands.

Bengaluru police will now recruit and train stray dogs so that they can accompany the police force during night patrol and monitor police stations. The initiative, which has been categorically undertaken by the South Bengaluru Police Division, has 17 police stations under its jurisdiction.

The idea is said to be the brain daughter of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat. According to The New Indian Express, Rohini said around 50-60 stray dogs used to walk around the police station. The locals would feed and care for them, so now they also want to do their part by doing this.

In addition, the police officer said the department started feeding them and that the dogs will soon receive basic training from experts in dog squads so they can obey some basic commands. Once they have basic training, dogs can accompany staff to patrol, as that will instill fear in the minds of the wicked. In addition, he added that these dogs are easy to maintain unlike exotic dogs and slowly these dogs are also getting fit.

A group of dogs, which are trained in this period, will also be sent to be part of the dog squad.

