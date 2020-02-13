Bengaluru Police is now on TikTok to ‘Make better contact with the youth’

The Bengaluru police will post videos on issues where the citizen is central.



Image credits: Bengaluru Police / TikTok.

The Bengaluru police have opened an account on the short video platform TikTok to reach people in an engaging and entertaining way, an official said on Friday.

“The Bangalore police have always believed in the power of social media to build a bond with citizens. We were one of the first city police departments to come on social media to create fun and informative content,” said Police Commissioner from the city of Bhaskar Rao.

Rao said the app TikTok made in China has enormous potential to communicate about social issues in short creative and compelling videos.

The Bengaluru police will post videos on issues where the citizen is central.

The movement of the city police follows a similar action by Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police and Durg Police.

“We are on TikTok because it is a very popular platform and it connects well with the youth. We will create awareness videos and also maintain humor quotient,” said DCP South East Bengaluru, Isha Pant, to India today.

The move of the city police comes after Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police and Durg Police also joined TikTok.

@blrcitypolice

Bengaluru City Police now officially on TikTok. Follow us now. #followtrafficrules

♬ original sound – BENGALURUCITY POLICE

TikTok spokesperson welcomed the Bengaluru police to the platform and said it could create hyper-local content, allowing law enforcement agencies to stay local and relevant.

(With input from IANS.)

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.