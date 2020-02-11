Bengaluru businessman crashes Lamborghini in the police kiosk and returns to take photos with debris

Although there were no wounded as kiosk as empty at that time, the crash left a gaping hole in the kiosk and also destroyed property including seats in it.

Too much vanity? Credit: Facebook

A businessman in Bengaluru struck a police kiosk with his brand new Lamborghini car and even managed to escape, but was caught thanks to his own vanity after he returned to the site to click on photos with the rubble.

Sunny Sabharwal, 30, drove his Lamborghini Gallardo from MG Road to RT Nagar on Sunday when he apparently lost control of the wheels and rammed into a police kiosk in CTO Circle.

Although there were no injuries as kiosk as empty at the time, the crash left a gaping hole in the kiosk and also destroyed property including seats in the kiosk, The News Minute reported.

While Sabharwal managed to get into the crowd and disappear, his overconfidence seems to have improved him. After images of the crash went viral, Sabharwal later returned to the place when it was empty and clicked on photos with debris from the kiosk. He even had his thumbs up when he posed and placed the images on social media.

Bengaluru Police was immediately behind the perpetrator and tracked him down with the help of camera images and the photos he posted on social media.

Sabharwal, co-director of Fun World and Resorts India Private Limited, was booked for negligent driving. However, the businessman is now free on bail.

