Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport

The Cincinnati Bengals have the top selection and are already talking about Joe Burrow. Could another team join and complete a blockbuster trade for this selection?

Given the lack of legitimate elite quarterback talent in the NFL, many teams would love to have the chance to design Burrow.

In his latest wallet, The Athletic’s famous NFL insider Jay Glazer was asked if this choice could possibly be traded. He wrote the following in response:

“There are many teams that could be in love with him. Someone could make an absolutely groundbreaking, ridiculous trade offer. But it would have to be a really ridiculous trade offer to get away from him because he is someone you can build around for a long time. “

One team that would probably not take this step is the Miami Dolphins. They are reportedly in love with another top quarterback in this design and could trade up to second overall to land him.

So which teams could possibly offer the farm for Burrow?

You will get the idea immediately, and it is already rumored that the team is hot for the LSU quarterback. Since Philip Rivers may have played his last game for the Los Angeles Chargers, the franchise company could take a bold step to secure its future.

If the Carolina Panthers really do trade with Cam Newton, as has been reported, they are a very fascinating team in this scenario. If Matt Rhule was on board, it would speed the reconstruction process to bring him and his associates together with Burrow.

A possible wild card could be the Indianapolis Colts, who had one of the best quarterbacks in the game until Andrew Luck stunned the league with his resignation last year.