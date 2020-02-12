Bengals’ Andy Dalton will ‘trade in’ out of season

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sport

Andy Dalton has been an integral piece for the Cincinnati Bengals since 2011. Now that the organization is expected to line up Joe Burrow with the number 1 pick, the Bengals are willing to do well through Dalton with an exchange this season.

According to IFL Rapoport of NFL Network, Cincinnati will be working outside Dalton this season to facilitate a transaction so that he can find another opportunity. Although the Bengal have not given a timetable for when Dalton could be traded, the front office wants to find a solution to make him happy.

It feels like a move from the same organization that Dalton banked on his birthday and then granted his request not to grant the move to the NFL trading deadline, it felt like.

The 32-year-old quarterback comes from a bad season, but he is also a triple Pro Bowl selection and played under disastrous conditions in 2019.

The Chicago Bears have already been mentioned as a potential landing site for Dalton and the list of interested teams is likely to grow if it is made available for trading.

Dalton deserves a chance to fight elsewhere for a starting performance and the Bengal would also benefit from relocating him. Let’s hope that both parties can find a place that works for everyone out of season.