Bengal will not join interior ministry meeting

New Delhi: West Bengal, in a written communication to the Interior Ministry, said it will not be present at the meeting called Friday to discuss the upcoming census and the National Population Register (NPR) exercises with states for their cooperation, ministry sources said on Friday.

All states have agreed to participate in the conference of chief secretaries and directors of state to discuss the modalities of the census and the NPR starting April 1, and they are on board.

All chief secretaries and census officials will meet in Ambedkar Bhawan where Minister of State for the Interior Union Nityanand Rai, Secretary of the Interior Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the Registrar General of India ( RGI) Vivek Joshi will be present with the chief secretaries and the census directors of all the States and Territories of the Union, among others.

“All of the states participating in today’s conference of chief state secretaries and census managers to discuss the census and the NPR, with the exception of West Bengal who gave in writing. All other states are on board, “said the sources.

Officials said the meeting was aimed at raising awareness among senior state officials and seeking their cooperation for the smooth running of the exercise.

