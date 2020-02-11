Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar after ‘blackout’ his budget speech

A press release from Manab Bandyopadhyay, spokesman for the governor of West Bengal, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, stated that the governor made an exception to the blocking of his speech to the meeting on February 7, 2020.

The governor decided not to make any changes while reading the opening speech of the budget given by the state government. The speech mentioned that India was plagued by fear and intolerance as a result of the Act on Citizenship Change (CAA), the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

He also beat the government led by Mamata Banerjee over the state budget, which was submitted to the assembly on Monday at 2:00 p.m. The governor further tweeted that his speech should not be broadcast live in the media, while State Finance Minister Amit Mitra’s speech would be broadcast live.

The published statement states that “Governor Dhankhar sees this as an intolerant act and violation of the right of the people. This also affects the right to freedom of expression.”

Minister of Finance’s Budget Speech Amit Mitra was broadcast live. The statement added: “Governor Dhankhar appreciated this direct broadcast of FM language because it helps people to become familiar with the work in the legislation. However, this situation makes discrimination clear. This is a crossroads of democratic values ​​the house. It is up to the legislature, the executive and the media to embark on a soul hunt for this type of media theft and censorship. ”

The statement also states that the governor has called on all those involved in the government and in the legislature not to downgrade democratic values ​​as close partisan considerations.

The governor, who is believed to be a supporter of the BJP-led center, had previously surprised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by speaking in his tone. The TMC protested the CAA, NRC and NPR along with other political parties across the country on the issue. Speaking to the media, he continued to work for the good of the state and is confident that the TMC government will work with him.