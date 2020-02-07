Bengal governor, Dhankhar Slams Mamata Govt for denying the settlement of the peasant center

Santiniketan: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar made a veiled attack on the Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday against the farmers who did not receive the benefits of Prime Minister Kissan Samman Nidhi and appealed to the government not to “do wrong to farmers.”

Dhankhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming up with and implementing the scheme, and said Rs 43,000 crore was transferred directly to the bank accounts of eight crore farmers, “without an intermediary … without any advertising.”

After inaugurating a rural award close to this Visva-Bharati University campus in the Bolpur district of Birbhum, he then turned to the farmers in Bengal who did not receive any ‘paisa’ from the scheme.

“70 lakh farmers in Bengal have not received any paisa. I feel sad. It is their right. Why did they not receive more than Rs 4000 crore? Who came in between? They should not have come.

“I ask with folded hands, we must not do wrong to farmers. There must be no politics where development plays a role. Even if they are taking steps now, there is still a chance that Rs 4,000-5,000 crores are the bills of the farmers .. That will change the economic and social status of our farmers, “he said.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a fully centrally funded scheme that offers beneficiaries an income support of Rs 6,000 per year. Full responsibility for the identification of beneficiary farming families rests with the governments of the state / territory of the Union.

Despite Kisans’ lakhs applicable under the scheme, the Banerjee government refused to delete their names, considering the scheme as a propaganda vehicle for the Modi government.

The Banerjee government has devised its own income support schemes for farmers.

To Dhankhar, Agriculture Minister Ashish Banerjee said it was “a shame” that the governor made the remarks without being fully aware of the issue.

“The farmers receive all forms of financial assistance. The statement of the governor who supports the center’s anti-human policy is very unfortunate,” he said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.