Benelli's next 1200cc motorcycle

– The motorcycle to come has the code name “QJ1200-3”.

– It is powered by a 1209cc engine which produces 136PS.

– Expect Benelli to reveal the pre-production model at EICMA.

A few weeks ago, we announced that Benelli planned to launch more than 10 motorcycles this year. But Benelli does not stop there because a blurred image of a tourer has surfaced online. What you are looking at could be the most powerful motorcycle ever out of China.

As of now, the next tourer is listed as QJ1200-3 under Qianjiang – Benelli’s parent company. So if the Chinese bike maker plans to launch the tourer in international markets, including India, it is likely to be sold under the name of Benelli.

What do we know about the QJ1200-3? First, it will be powered by a large, powerful engine. According to a report, the next tourer will be powered by a 1,209 cc engine that will produce 136 hp. Now we don’t know any specific details about this engine, but it could be a brand new unit built from scratch or an updated version of the Benelli Trek 1130 unit.

The report also says that the QJ1200-3 complies with China IV emission standards, which are similar to Euro 4 standards. However, if Benelli plans to bring the bike by next year, it must update the engine with Euro 5 emission standards.

The documents reveal that it uses conventional chain drive and a 190/55 ZR17 tire in the rear. Being a touring motorcycle, it comes with a huge windshield and saddlebags. We expect Benelli to also incorporate certain features such as cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity.

Benelli’s 2020 product plan does not mention any 1200cc motorcycle. Therefore, we expect the bike maker to officially launch the production version of the QJ1200 early next year.

