Ben Stokes could face disciplinary action after appearing to curse a follower during an angry exchange at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Stokes had just lost his gate the day of the opening of the fourth Test between England and South Africa when he reacted to the apparent abuse of a member of the crowd as he walked back to the pavilion.

The multi-faceted, recently crowned as Sports Personality of the Year 2019, was caught by the camera apparently yelling at someone off the screen: “Tell me off the ground, fucking c * four eyes c * * t”.

Stokes could now be sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and faces a possible fine or even a suspension, depending on how serious the sport’s governing body considers the incident.

If a player accumulates four demerit points within 24 months, he will receive a ban on a test or two ODI. Stokes currently has no demerit points on his record, as he was last punished by the ICC in 2017.

On the stumps of the first day, England, which led the series 2-1, was 192-4, with Joe Root and Joe Denly in the fold.

