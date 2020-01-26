Ben Stokes has been fined 15% of his match rate after accepting an ICC charge for cursing a spectator on the first day of the fourth test between England and South Africa in Johannesburg.

It was discovered that Stokes had violated Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the “use of an audible obscenity during an international party.”

The spectator verbally abused the 28-year-old when he left the field after being fired by two in the first inning. In retaliation for something that was said, the versatile was heard answering: “Come and tell me that off the ground, fucking four-eyed pussy!”

On Saturday morning, Stokes met with match referee Andy Pycroft and accepted his level one charge and a demerit point. By admitting the crime and accepting the sanction, there was no need for a formal hearing.

According to the ICC regulations, a total of four demerit points in 24 months incurs an automatic ban. This is Stokes’ lonely point in this period.

Stokes released a statement on Twitter later in the evening apologizing for the incident. He confirmed that he was abused by the crowd, but he yielded that his reaction was “unprofessional, and I sincerely apologize for the language I used, especially to the many young fans who watch live streaming worldwide.”

Ben Stokes leaves the field after being fired for two the first day (Reuters)

England’s male cricket managing director Ashley Giles added: “It is disappointing that a member of the public has done everything possible to abuse Ben when he left the field. Ben is fully aware that he should not have reacted in the way he did and apologizes for his actions. ”

Giles also revealed that support staff members had been “subjected to personal abuse” at the end of the first day. As such, Giles revealed that the field was asked to improve security: “We have requested the place to ensure that security and administration are improved during the rest of the game so that players and staff members can fulfill their duties. without provocation. “

However, Reuben Niekerk, the operations manager at Imperial Wanderers headquarters, revealed on Saturday that he had not been contacted by the England team on the matter.

“The stadium is not aware of this request and we also consider that the security numbers currently displayed are sufficient. Throwing additional numbers to a problem is not the solution.

“As was initially done before the start of this Test, we have reiterated again to the field of game safety (and other sensitive areas) to be more proactive in identifying the comments of the spectators when the players are in and around their respective areas (that is in the border field near them or entering and leaving the field).

“In addition to this, the England security team, consisting of two boys, has agreed to ensure that at any given time at least one of them is at the entrance of the excavated field / tunnel to closely monitor any comment from viewers.” . “

Stokes is the second player in England to incur a reprimand from the ICC on this tour. During the second test in Cape Town, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler also accepted a level one charge when he was picked up with the stump microphones swearing at Vernon Philander.

However, South Africa was the most affected by the ICC sanctions. Kagiso Rabada is not playing this test due to a ban on a match he chose for an exaggerated celebration by firing Joe Root. In addition to a 15% fine, the demerit point he collected took his account over a period of two years to four to result in an automatic suspension.

