‘Ben Stokes’: English cricket player reveals what he would say to Virat Kohli during a telephone conversation

“If you know it, you know it.”

World Cup hero Ben Stokes had famously said last year that he was “tired” of being mentioned in tweets (especially from Indians), suggesting Indian skipper Virat Kohli to pronounce the English name of the all-rounder every time he broke into a party on the field – a curse that rhymes with the name of Stokes.

If you know Kohli, the Delhi boy inside him who spits North Indian gaalis / minute can even shame Eminem – every time the first one is animated on the field.

I can remove Twitter, just so I don’t have to see another tweet with the text “He says Ben Stokes” (if he clearly isn’t) in response to a video from Virat that says you know what it’s funny the first 100,000 times used to be .

– Ben Stokes (@ benstokes38) June 16, 2019

Happy, sad, angry, winning or losing – Kohli really loves “Ben Stokes”.

This Monday, the official Twitter account of ESPNcricinfo shared a photo of Kohli dressed in Indian jersey, who made a phone call. The skipper was broken after India registered the famous 5-0 T20I series victory over New Zealand, the very first team to do this.

The many manifestations of @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/GG3qzQPv01

– ICC (@ ICC) 2 February 2020

“If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?” the account tweeted and changed the Kohli photo into a hilarious title contest.

If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him? pic.twitter.com/IKJfe82rpX

– ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) 3 February 2020

Make Rohit Sharma the captain!

– Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 3, 2020

Why Dubey and Sunder are in team if they weren’t even good enough for RCB but good for India

– Chintan Shah (@ chintan20) February 3, 2020

To bring back MS Dhoni

– MB (@ Sharath43000519) February 3, 2020

“Virat Bhai, next game mein woh KL ko new ball the ke try karte hain!”

– North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) 3 February 2020

Include super talented #Shubham_Gill in #Indian_Playing Eleven in all 3 formats

– Sanjay Singh (@ SanjayS00663282) February 3, 2020

Do not bat again at 4 o’clock

– Mani (@ ManiTweets14) 3 February 2020

But then Ben Stokes arrived and won the match with a huge margin. What does he tweet? “Ben Stokes.”

“Ben Stokes” if you know you know https://t.co/xgZtYFQAoR

– Ben Stokes (@ benstokes38) 3 February 2020

Fans were Ben-stoked. Sorry.

Kohli is like on the other hand: pic.twitter.com/ipxhcXnqaK

– Googly (@Dubaki_) February 3, 2020

pic.twitter.com/JJ1jiBtqxu

– Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) 3 February 2020

In the famous words of the former English captain and commentator Nasser Hussain …

You can’t do that Ben Stokes …..

– Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) 25 August 2019

The expletive is a long-standing joke in the cricket discourse and over the years has resulted in a number of endless memes.

😂 “I am so proud when India takes a wicket, because every time they take a wicket, Virat Kohli takes my name. You can discover that by reading his lips ”- Ben Stokes pic.twitter.com/0a9uoe2yKc

– Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) 12 June 2019

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.