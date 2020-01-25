Ben Stokes has issued an apology after his “unprofessional” verbal altercation with a fan on the opening day of the fourth test between England and South Africa.

Stokes had just lost his gate and was walking towards the pavilion when he reacted to the abuse of a member of the crowd and was caught by the camera that seemed to shout: “Tell me off the ground, damn it four with eyes c ** t”.

Stokes could now be sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and faces a possible fine or even a suspension, depending on how serious the sport’s governing body considers the incident.

If a player accumulates four demerit points within 24 months, he will receive a ban on a test or two ODI. Stokes currently has no demerit points on his record, as he was last punished by the ICC in 2017.

In a statement posted Friday night, Stokes said: “I want to apologize for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I shouldn’t have reacted that way.

Ben Stokes seemed to enter into a confrontation with a fan when he left the field (Sky Sports / SuperSport)

“When I left the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse by the crowd.

“I admit that my reaction was not professional, and I sincerely apologize for the language I used, especially to the many young fans who watch live streaming worldwide.

“Throughout the tests so far, the support of both fan groups (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. An incident will not ruin such a competitive series, that we are determined to win. “

Ashley Giles, general manager of England Men’s Cricket, added: “It is disappointing that a member of the public has done everything possible to abuse Ben when he left the field. Ben is fully aware that he should not have reacted in the way he did and apologizes for his actions.

“In addition to this incident, the members of our support staff were subjected to personal abuse during and after the day. We have requested the place to ensure that security and administration are improved during the rest of the game so that players and staff members can fulfill their duties without provocation. “

“You have to shut up if you can,” former England captain Mike Atherton told Sky Sports. “It’s a fruity area (next to the tunnel in the Wanderers). I remember a game when Merv Hughes ended up in that area of ​​the tunnel, it’s a hostile place, I can’t tolerate abuse, supporters or players. “

Another former England captain, Nasser Hussain, added that Stokes needed to realize that it couldn’t be good to get involved with fans.

Ben Stokes reacts to his dismissal on the first day of the fourth test (Getty)

“We can be calm and calm in the comment box, but when you just left and someone is abusing you, you can lose the plot,” he said. “Everyone wants a piece of Ben Stokes, fans come to him in hotels and airports, everyone wants a piece. Then you see the bad side, a South African fan will try, it’s part of the game and you have to endure.

“It is easy for us to say, you probably regret it now, you will have to bite your tongue.”

Later, when the television cameras returned to Stokes while they were sitting on England’s balcony, he raised his thumb and smiled. At the end of the game, he took the time to greet and sign autographs with fans who had gathered around the same tunnel.

Beuran Hendricks, the South African fast bowler, said: “It’s a public sport, so I think if fans are going crazy, we certainly won’t tolerate them as players, we expect more from fans, we’re all trying to enjoy the game. “.

“We ask fans to respect and make sure they are enjoying the game as much as we are. We can’t stop what fans do, but we must make sure we focus on what is happening in the park and not really interact with anything. “

On the stumps of the first day, England, which led the series 2-1, was 192-4, with Joe Root and Joe Denly in the fold.

