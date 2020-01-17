Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope, the present and the future of English cricket

In 2010, during the regular rounds of March of the previous days of the county, Durham hitter Will Smith was asked about any youth in the club worth watching. “Ben Stokes, no doubt,” was the answer.

A surprise, not for the answer itself, but for the speed with which it arrived. Smith, a thoughtful and thoughtful man, is not of the hyperbolic type. Why him, however? “Because he will be the best player in the world.”

In the same month, eight years later, a group of cricketers is chewing the fat at the limit of the Three W Oval in Barbados. In the middle is the third game of the now missing North-South series with players at the top of the international team. Then, naturally, in this group, a frank discussion begins. Who among them thinks they have an opportunity to take the plunge?

The conversation bounces awkwardly for a few minutes before it breaks through the crack of a boundary of Ollie Pope’s bat. While they are going to applaud the shot, one of them has a moment of understanding: “The next test player you were asking for? That’s him out here. ”

Stokes was only 18 at the time and was about to play his first first class match in Abu Dhabi against the MCC. Pope, 20, and a veteran of six appearances in the format. But none of that really matters. Sometimes, even in a game fueled by uncertainty, when you know, you know.

If you didn’t, well, now is a good time to catch up. One day Ben Stokes recited his ninth Test one hundred and became the second Englishman, after Ian Botham, to score more than 4,000 races with 100 wickets, and Ollie Pope recorded his first century of many.

By recommending their respective entries after a 45-minute delay due to the rain (Stokes 38, Pope 39), they had a responsibility to propel England to a considerable score. By the time they both finished: Stokes by 120 through a shot fired back to give Dane Paterson an opening test cover; Pope 135 did not leave, given a standing ovation as he walked away: South Africa had been taken for 499 in the best part of two days.

Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes took the game from South Africa (Getty)

Together they were supreme. A combination much more than left and right. Brutal and naughty. New arrogance and established gift. One guard, the other sweeping, particularly in a first session that saw 111 scored in 27 overs and 70 of them from Stokes.

By then, he had dialed three figures. The shot that took him from his delivery number 174 was a single on the side of the leg. The celebration that followed, a casual blow in the air and a greeting with his fingers absent from his father. None of the actions told about the disaster he made with the Proteas attack.

He hit Keshav Maharaj over half of the wicket for six, then left the ground for another. They were his only two shots that cleared the fence, although the 12 four, 10 in those first 100 races, were equally demoralizing. Kagiso Rabada fell short and threw himself away, filled himself up and drove himself and, after picking up a fourth point of demerit last night for giving Joe Root an expulsion, he won’t do anything at all in the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

The positive side of his automatic ban is that he won’t see Stokes again after this match. The off-road batting has never been better, with an average of 50.47 since the beginning of 2019 and exhibiting the kind of mastery of his trade that England has not had since Kevin Pietersen.

And hell, in Pope they have a medium order script to rival Ian Bell. However, the thing is, and as ridiculous as it may seem, it could be better.

He is already operating in the group of these types at the moment: the youngest centurion since the first Alastair Cook in 2006, an initial test average of 51.86 and a first-class 61.14 in 53 entries.

As with those of that class, they have a bit of luck. And although it was shown that LBW’s decision given to Pope when he crossed his stumps to Nortje was sliding down in the review, the DRS request was made with only two seconds left. He returned to work at 74, one below his previous best mark, and made the postponement count.

Pope is a heart thrower: one of the best examples of multi-sport hitters in the sense that his shots are the result of refined reactions to the moments instead of rehearsing lines. It cuts behind the point with the upper-right right-footed shot and cuts through the half of the gate with the shoulder drop that makes the defenders wrong: the shot that led him to 100, of 190 deliveries, with his 14th four. And he approaches the archer as if he were urinating.

But uniting all that is a composure that transfers to the sandy parts. The leaves that do not make prominent reels, the defenses that are torn apart when captured.

The last addition to his game has been a better appreciation of the fifth line of stumps that was perfected during the three months of last summer that he spent taking care of a severely dislocated shoulder to recover health. That’s why they get excited about him. Whether in the middle or on the sidelines, no time is wasted, which is rare for any soul, no matter how young one is.

read more

As commendable as surveillance is, the real fun came when it was released. He was taken from him by the presence of the young Sam Curran, who came and left for 44. Two Surrey boys with credit at the bank and a license to run without worrying about the locals. For at least one afternoon, St George’s Park felt like a Wandsworth beer garden.

Thoughts soon became a statement and that was when the boldest shots arose. Anrich Nortje and Rabada were beaten on the head of the archer with firstfruits and reverse firstfruits with disdain that the true Pope has for practical worshipers.

Proteas’ misery was compounded by perhaps the most extravagant cameo of the lot. Mark Wood, whose aptitude with the bat is rooted in stability, cleared his front leg five times against Maharaj and nailed it in the stands on a 42 of 23 balls as part of a 73-run position. The spinner, diligent but not pretty in his turn of more than 58 years, at least got the reward of Wood’s wicket, skiing Nortje in the deep midwicket, to finish with five times 180.

By declaring entries of 499 for nine, which could have been 468 for nine if Rabada had not passed to Wood, he had the feeling that the fun should stop. When you bat for 152 overs, there is always a sinking feeling that you will have to do about it in return when the pitch offers as little as for bowlers.

South Africa advanced sharply to 50 from 11.3 surpasses, Dean Elgar turned to 32. But after a couple of gifts to Dom Bess, Pieter Malan returned to the bowler; Zubayr Hamza, as a meek, turning one into the hands of Pope in the short stretch: England settles tonight with two of the 20 wickets they need to take a 2-1 impregnable lead.

There is still a lot of work to do. This release remains, for all intents and purposes, flat and even with the rhythm of Mark Wood, there will be a certain degree of observation and expectation of Root’s men on the third day.

At this time, however, they can rest easy knowing that they have established a position from which they cannot lose. They will also take pride in their two centurions and what they represent. Stokes, the brightness of the present – Pope, the brightness of the future.

.