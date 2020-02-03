Ben Simmons Super Bowl Date With Kendall Jenner

Ben Simmons went with the Super Bowl Kendall Jenner – and it looks like he really wants you to know.

The basketball star landed a chic suite for Sunday’s big game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and his apparent date was not too poor … and he showed both through an Instagram story.

The 23-year-old Australian shared a snap of his foot that lay on a table for his amazing view of the field, as well as his personalized nameplate, which stood right next to another with “Kendall Jenner” on it.

Kendall himself never appeared on his photos; indeed, the KUWTK star has not posted anything on its own social media on Super Bowl Sunday.

However, the pair was seen as they entered the stadium together to see the Kansas City Chiefs compete against the San Francisco 49ers.

The re-out-again duel was first paired in June 2018. They traveled together the following month and Kendall was spotted during several of his Philadelphia 76ers games.

They seemed to go their own way in 2019, but led to rumors about a new romance when they were spotted together again in December.

