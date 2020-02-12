Ben Simmons gets absurd, circus shot behind his back

Bill Streicher-VS TODAY Sport

Ben Simmons received a lot of criticism during his career because he had never taken a shot from outside. After watching the circus shot Simmons made on Tuesday evening, the doubters may calm down for a few days.

Simmons, a dual All-Star, found himself in an uncomfortable position in the paint at an awkward angle and with limited freedom of movement. Somehow he turned his right back to the basket and hovered a shot at the basket and watched it fall as he stumbled on the floor.

It feels like this recording should not even be humanly possible. Simmons had all his weight on his left leg as he threw up the basketball with his right hand and his body was about to fall. Yet he found a way to make everything work with a circus shot while being guarded by All-Star attacker Paul George.

With a month in which he saw an average of 22.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game, Simmons is now simply playing at an absurd level. If he is going to combine that with his excellent defense and the ability to make shots that we have never seen before, then perhaps it is time that the criticism stops and the appreciation begins.