Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are in serious disagreement. A team for both players is too small for both egos

Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty Images

American sports analyst and commentator on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio Chris Broussard said Simmons and Embiid on Fox Sports The Herd are “jealous” because every player has a desire to be the team leader.

Broussard: “Embiid wants to be the man in the locker room. Simmons wants to be the man; they are jealous of each other. “They are jealous of the limelight that they are not aware that they both get the limelight! They are both super stars! You both seem more concerned. , , According to people in this situation, both want to be more prominent than superstar basketball players. ”

“I was told that other players spoke to them as some kind of player meeting, or something similar when they spoke to Embiid and Simmons: ‘You have to lead us, you have to bring it together, we should be much better’,” Broussard said.