Ben & Jerry introduces New Vegan Ice Flavors

Gone are the days when being vegan meant there were limited options when it comes to indulging in your favorite foods, especially when it comes to sweets. Ben & Jerry's, perhaps the most popular ice cream brand, just showed something special for all the vegans out there – and it looks so good that even non-vegans want to try it.

Ben & Jerry's is dropping new flavors of vegan ice cream on its existing line and the key to the process is using sunflower butter as a basis for free dairy and nut- free treatment. Defined by the brand as "non-dairy frozen dessert," there are now three additional flavors to choose from.

Crème Brûlée, a glass of caramel base with brown sugar cookies and roasted caramel swirls, Mint Chocolate Cookie, a colorless and vegan version of a classic chocolate-sandwich cookie chunks on a sweet sweet base and finally , “Milk” and Cookies, a vanilla base, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sandwich cookies, and chocolate cookie swirls.

Ben & Jerry’s previous vegan flavors include: Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cinnamon Buns, Coconut Seven Layer and P.B. & Cookies.

The best part about Ben & Jerry’s new flavors is that you also get the same enjoyment of regular pins filled with endless chunks of flavors embedded in each bite. You can find the latest editions of Ben & Jerry’s vegan line of ice cream anywhere selling ice cream at around $ 6 per pint.

