HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced a new housing rule that, according to some critics, could increase racial segregation.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Housing and Urban Development has plans to reduce the Obama era rules for fair living to reduce segregation, Carson announced in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Carson asked local authorities to document their obstacles to fair living both costly and arduous. The new proposal empowers local leaders to use federal funds when they see fit to improve affordable housing for their local people across the board. ”Reports the Charlotte Observer.

According to Charlotte Observer, the new proposal would also change the metrics for the allocation of federal funds.

Proponents of fair living conditions criticized the proposal, as Charlotte Observer reports, saying it would jeopardize efforts to reverse decades of segregation and inequality in living conditions.

The Washington Post reports that by emphasizing “fair living choice” in this approach, individual choices take precedence, rather than pushing for systemic changes that are required to de-segregate living space.

According to the Washington Post, the 2015 Fair Housing rule under the Obama administration aimed to “take sensible action to… eliminate significant differences in housing needs and access to opportunities, and separate living patterns through truly integrated and balanced living patterns to replace”.

The new rule Carson has proposed replaces this definition, reports the Washington Post.

Sara Patenaude, an affordable housing researcher, developer and lawyer, wrote for The Post: “Instead of defining fair living as a policy of active desegregation, the Trump administration emphasizes individual choice, even though we know that this is a dead end. The rule would now focus on driving the selection of fair apartments under the control or influence of the program participant.

