Beloved actor and comedian Eddie Murphy Covers W Mag. Dr.

This morning, W Mag released a star-studded cast for the first edition of 2020. Volume 1. Best Performances, hits on Tuesday, February 4. In this issue, the legendary comedian and actor Eddie Murphy can be seen.

Murphy’s cover is accompanied by nine other unique covers, curated by W’s editor-in-chief Lynn Hirschberg, photographed by Jürgen Teller and designed by Sara Moonves, editor-in-chief of W-Magazin.

This year is a great year for Murphy. The actor appeared to be making a “comeback” after taking a break targeting SNL to finish in 2019. His role in “Dolemite Is My Name” has been nominated for a Golden Globe, and of course we all expect the sequel to Come to America.

Check out this exclusive video from Murphy.

