Actress Bella Thorne struggled to adapt as a Latin stocking with blond hair and fair skin.

To feel closer to his Latin heritage he obtained from his Cuban father Delancey Reinaldo Rey Thorne, the 22-year-old star obscured his skin and braids.

Bella Thorne wants to look more Latina for this reason

“Honestly, I wish I had a more Latino look so I could feel closer to my father and be more proud of my heritage … of wearing my heritage in my skin. Sometimes it is difficult when nobody thinks that you are who you are … and everyone wants you to be something else, “he said on Instagram, reports aceshwobiz.com.

Bella added: “Being Cuban / Latina in most people’s eyes means having dark eyes, dark hair and dark skin, I am naturally blonde, I have hazel eyes and I try not to go out in the sun because skin cancer spreads in my family I put an effect on this video, and looking at it I like to see me tan with darker hair. “

Bella’s sister, Dani Thorne, replied: “Well said.”

Her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo wrote: “Hot as f (fire emojis)”.

Meanwhile, Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey, of Mexican descent, said: “Latinos! You can have some of my skin.

Some of his followers were shocked by his message.

“Are you Cuban?” Wrote one.

Another said a DNA test was done: “Ima need to see that 23ANDME LMAO.”

A third user commented on the genes on his mother’s side: “I thought you were Italian hahaha.”

