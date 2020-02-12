Bella Hadid’s NYFW 2020 runway looks were all incredible

Scroll to view more pictures

If you’ve watched the New York Fashion Week runways closely in Fall / Winter 2020, you’ve probably noticed that Bella Hadid is all over them. The model usually does more than one show during the fashion week, but she’s already run six this year. (!!!) Bella Hadid’s NYFW 2020 runway looks all so good that it would be a shame not to appreciate every one of them. Fortunately, I’ve put all of your NYFW runway ensembles together so you can bask in the beauty of Bella Hadid. You’re welcome.

From Tom Ford to Oscar De La Renta, Bella Hadid has not lacked well-known designers. She is definitely one of the most famous models out there, but for a reason. Every time Hadid steps onto this runway, I feel inspired – no matter what she wears. Of course, it helps when the ensembles are breathtaking, and luckily, all of their runway looks for NYFW Fall / Winter 2020 are like that. Some of the looks even point to current and upcoming fashion trends for 2020. Thank you very much, Bella Hadid, for giving us the gift of watching you on the catwalk.

Tom Ford Runway (Look 1) –

Hadid’s first stop in NYFW was Tom Ford, where she wore two different looks on the runway. First, an ensemble with major pattern conflicts – one of many examples across NYFW that prove that patterns are about to be mixed in autumn and winter 2020.

Tom Ford Runway (Look 2) –

For her second Tom Ford look, Bella Hadid showed the designer’s sparkling, see-through dress. This asymmetrical neckline leads me to this. I need a glass of water here.

Brandon Maxwell (Look 1) –

Next up was Hadid Brandon Maxwell’s incredibly chic runway. The model wore silver trousers and a black bralette top (with a tiny pocket) in her first look. It seems bralettes and tiny bags will stay here for Fall / Winter 2020.

Brandon Maxwell (Look 2) –

Hadid’s second Brandon Maxwell look was a stunning black dress – or was it a top and a skirt? Either way, it looked incredible and I wouldn’t be surprised if several celebrities were to wear this look on the red carpet in the coming months.

Oscar De La Renta (Look 1) –

On Monday Hadid walked the runway at the Oscar De La Renta show and started with a stunning blue and red ensemble. I’m already making plans to save for that blue coat, TBH.

Oscar De La Renta (Look 2) –

Then Bella Hadid closed the Oscar De La Renta show in this pink final dress. It’s all very flamingo, but make it fashionable – and I love it.

Rodarte –

Next up: Rodarte and that polka dot look that’s not your grandma. Polka dots are scheduled for spring and summer 2020, and it seems that the trend will continue in autumn and winter.

Khaite –

Running two shows on the same day may seem like a difficult task, but Bella Hadid handled it like the professional she is. On Tuesday, Hadid also went for a walk on the Khaite NYFW show, proving that animal printing won’t go anywhere in fall and winter 2020.

Michael Kors

As we head to the latest NYFW Fall / Winter 2020 shows, Bella Hadid drives down the runway at Michaels Kors. I am sure we will see this sparkling black dress all over the red carpet this year. It is already a classic.