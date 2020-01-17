Bella Hadid's low Louis Vuitton pants sucks

On Thursday, supermodel Bella Hadid attended Louis Vuitton’s men’s fashion week at the Tuileries Garden in Paris. Of course, she wore the clothes of the designer of the same name to the event, which did not include low pants, but long pants that were worn low over the hips. It could have been men’s pants, who knows, I’m not an expert. I’m annoyed, however: there is something like two inches of exposed meat south of their navel, a region that any sensible person would hide under flattering, high-waisted pants, as is the current trend. Of course, Hadid is supernaturally beautiful, so she looks great in these horrible pants, but she’s also a taste-maker. That worries me. I don’t want the rest of us to be forced to look horrible in these horrible pants.

As my colleagues have pointed out to me privately, she looks extremely “1998 Skate Betty” and also “very Delia”. As I emphasize here – it’s just ugly. The color itself is beautiful – is that the Pantone color of 2020, classic blue, I think? – but the fit leaves something to be desired. The pants are not unlike Dickies, which is what I usually care about, but here they are supposed to look like a star in Tony Hawk’s pro skater video game franchise, and by that I mean … sneaky? Your top looks like a large luggage tag. Halter tops in general should have been removed a decade ago, but unfortunately what was once popular is sure to return.

Hadid has had many stunning looks in the past, but this one doesn’t cut for me. Don’t cry to me when all fast fashion brands push for it in 2022. That is, if one of them is still in business.