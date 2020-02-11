Bella Hadid is a red big bird in Oscar De La Renta

Image: Getty

Bella Hadid seems to be having a great time with the bella of the 2020 New York Fashion Week ball in February. I have no real reason to say that, except that I see pictures of her running away with more and more regular runaways from the A-list. So far, not a single glance has inspired me: Hadid wore a large Italian red Monday night (also known as Rosso Corsa during the Oscar De La, I’m fancy) jacket with feathers (complete with witch-like hood) Renta Fall 2020 fashion show held in the New York Public Library. Under the cloak she wore a slightly more muted and impeccably structured red dress – the colors are not exactly identical, but together they radiate a strong monochromatic energy that screams sexy Big Bird. If it’s wrong, I don’t want to be right.

Popsugar reports that Hadid has closed the show, and that her ‘feathered cape with hood’ is actually ‘hot pink’. That changes things just a little – hot pink feather screams bachelor party accessories obtained from Party City, and I love de la Renta for elevating that specific aesthetic design. (If this is true, I look forward to couture straws next year.) Anyway, it’s a cartoonishly delicious statement. Take a look at Hadid running away:

She looks like a Grimace brand from McDonalds. Anyway, I think it’s fantastic and the fashion world could have even more fun in the fall of 2020 – the world will need it.

