Bella Hadid channels inner princess on Marc Jacobs catwalk at NYFW

Bella Hadid was pure royalty at the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show (Photo: Getty)

Bella Hadid has channeled her inner princess on the Marc Jacobs show, for the New York Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old stammered on the runway on Wednesday and looked downright royal on Wednesday, in a dreamy black sequined dress and matching heels.

She finished the look with long gloves and a sparkling diamond necklace, with her hair scraped in a bouffant style – giving us pure Princess Margaret vibes.

Seriously, the only thing missing is a tiara.

And we are all obsessed with it.

The Victoria’s Secret star was accompanied by a series of famous faces on the catwalk, with Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Miley Cyrus and Kaia Gerber also strutting their stuff.

She rocked the black dress of dreams over the red carpet (Photo: Rex)

Bella may have been inspired by Princess Margaret (Photo: Getty)

Bella was recently named the most beautiful woman in the world in a scientific study.

But the supermodel admitted that despite running on countless runways, her recent stint for the Rihanna Fih brand was the “first time” she ever felt “sexy.”

According to Women’s Wear Daily she told a crowd at Vogue’s Fashion Festival: “Rihanna is great.

Miley Cyrus also walked down the catwalk for the Marc Jacobs show (Photo: Rex)

Gigi Hadid looked incredible during her NYFW stint (Photo: FilmMagic)

“For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy. Because when I first did Fenty, I did other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a catwalk in my underwear. “

She pulled the lid on what enabled her most at the show and continued: “I like being a different character. I think I don’t always like myself at the moment.

“Sometimes you get nervous on the runway or forget how your legs move.”

Well, you broke it.





