At the end of last year, Stockholm producer Bella Boo released her first album, He was a passion, a remarkable and deeply textured work shaped by a period of transformation in his life. In October, we presented her foggy single “Tuesday”, and today, she’s back to share a video for one of the album’s deepest cuts, “Stars”. The clip merges the intentions of gravity of the track with the choreography of Studio Barnhus colleague Lisa Janbell.

“Lisa Janbell, a magical dancer and choreographer for the Barnhus A / V show studio, posted an IG story while dancing to my song” Stars “,” wrote Bella in an email to The FADER. “She said it was her favorite track from the album (the same as mine), and her moves and the vibe of her studio were magical – so I asked her if she was ready to film more and make a video. Everything went very organically, and I’m in love with the atmosphere and the movements. ”

Watch the “Stars” video and listen He was a passion in all its glory, below.