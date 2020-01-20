Belief, politics mix on vacation

Atlanta, GA. – On Martin Luther King Jr.’s public holiday on Monday, against a background of a presidential election year, heads of state and government are still grappling with his controversial legacy.

At the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Republicans told a sometimes cool crowd that they honored the king’s legacy in terms of civil rights in terms of service and political powers. However, Democrats found more approval by emphasizing the way they said that the current political and social order requires more radical action in line with King’s principles.

Monday’s speeches at King’s Onetime Church were only part of the political struggle in Georgia in which Democrats believe they can make further progress in the republican controlled state, supported by diverse immigration movements and a suburban backlash against President Donald Trump.

Until reelection this year, Trump tried to put his own mark on the memory. He never appeared at events, but tweeted that it was the third anniversary of his inauguration. “So fitting that today MLK jr is DAY. African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in our country’s history. The best numbers ever for poverty, youth and employment. Big!”

Undeclared unemployment has hit a record low during the Trump administration, but many economists are finding that economic growth has fueled hiring since 2009. The most dramatic decline in illicit unemployment was seen under President Barack Obama. Despite economic success, surveys find that most African Americans dislike Trump.

In Atlanta, Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp earlier this month, reported that her upbringing on a Illinois farm was touched by King.

“DR. The king’s call to serve, to sacrifice, to put others first shaped our home and inspired us to ask what Dr. King asked the world. ‘What are you doing for others?’ Asked Loeffler.

One of Loeffler’s democratic opponents in a special election in November could be Rev. Raphael Warnock, the current pastor of Ebenezer, whom King and his father had once led. Warnock said, without naming Loeffler by name, that honoring King means more than paying lip service to just one weekend a year.

“Everyone wants to be seen where Dr. King has stood. That’s okay, you’re welcome, ”said Warnock, who could soon announce a Senate run. “But if you were to stand in that sacred place where Dr. King stood today, make sure you stand where Dr. King stood tomorrow.”

Von King warned that “too many people like to remember him and dismember him at the same time,” Georgia called “ground zero for suppression of voters” and the failure of the Republican leadership to fully expand the Medicaid health insurance program.

Others agreed with him, while keynote speaker Rev. Howard-John Wesley of Alexandria, Virginia, told attendees that “we have lost the radicality of King’s vision” and talked about how King ended up waging the Vietnam War and the uneven American economy of the year attacked his career.

Loeffler did not mention Trump or the Senate impeachment process, but US Democratic representative Hank Johnson cheered when he mentioned the impeachment process and said American democracy was “in great danger”.

“Our communities are again at the forefront in the struggle to protect our republic,” said Johnson. “And it can be easy, brothers and sisters, to despair at moments like this. But even in our darkest hours, Dr. King’s legacy is a hope that tomorrow will come.”

Georgian Republican Foreign Minister Brad Raffensperger was playful on the stage, trying to build confidence that his office would support broader voter participation and that the state’s new voting machines would guarantee fair voting. Democrats, led by Stacey Abrams, a former governor candidate, have attacked his actions.

“Every voter gets one vote. We all have one voice. We all count, ”said Raffensperger.

King’s daughter Bernice spoke of King’s Day becoming a day of service, “a day on, not a day off.”

“One day is not enough. What we need is a light on, committed to being vigilant in building the beloved community, “she said.” A light on includes the obligation not only to serve but also to bring about systemic changes. “

The same kind of struggle about what King means at the moment occurred elsewhere when Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a church service in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday.

Pence spoke in the Holy City Church of God in Christ about the king’s religion and how he “challenged a nation’s conscience to live up to our highest ideals by speaking to our common beliefs”.

Pence paid tribute to the divisions of the nation and said that if the Americans devote themselves to the ideals that King put forward while trying to open up opportunities for everyone, “we will fight our way through these divided times and do our part in our time to to form a more perfect union. “

With the upcoming presidential election in the fall, the divisions are ranked, according to recent polls.

Among black Americans, more than 80% said last year that President Donald Trump’s affairs had worsened the situation for people like them, while only 4% thought Trump’s behavior was generally good for African Americans. This is the result of a survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Associated Press writer Corey Williams in Detroit contributed to this report.

