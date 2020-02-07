Belgium hires female theologians to help Muslim women

DR

Female theologians can soon help Muslim women in Belgian mosques. The Muslim Director of Belgium (MEB) is planning to hire 18 female theologians and preachers for this plan.

According to the Belgian newspaper RTBF, the procedure is ongoing. These women will be responsible for “spiritual guidance and assistance for women and girls from the Muslim community, but that is not all”.

“The project started a few years ago,” said Salah Echallaoui of the MEB. “We realized that many young girls were affected by the radicalization phenomenon and that there was a lack of supervision within the Muslim community in general, but among women and girls in particular,” he said. He explained that these women “would be almost the same as imams, except for praying.”

«These theologians and preachers will participate in the religious life of the community, they will be in and around the mosques, and they will be able to give lectures, participate in religious ceremonies such as circumcisions and weddings. They will also listen to people and solve their pairing problems from a religious and theological perspective, “he added.

RTBF reported that these theologians and preachers would not depend on a particular mosque; they visit different mosques in the three Belgian regions.