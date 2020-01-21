ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s new multi-launch coaster Ice Breaker is making good progress.

SeaWorld invited us for a quick tour behind the walls to see how the coaster progresses.

When it opens this spring, Ice Breaker will have four starts that will take riders back and forth. With a speed of up to 84 km / h, the coaster offers several airtime hills and lots of twists and turns. The roller coaster will also have the steepest height difference in Florida – a 93-foot peak with an angle of 100 degrees.

The coaster also has a few “ground-level” track elements that give drivers the feeling of driving faster than they actually are. In some areas, the route is only one meter above the ground.

“You will see the grass go by and you will feel like you are going faster than 80 km / h,” said Brian Andrelczyk, SeaWorld’s senior vice president of design and engineering.

Here are a few pictures from the Ice Breaker construction site. The new SeaWorld Orlando coaster will open this spring. No official date yet. pic.twitter.com/vBOsf7Df6r

– Ashley Carter (@ AshleyLCarter1) January 21, 2020

Ice Breaker is about two thirds complete. The rest of the route is still installed.

SeaWorld shared a few other tidbits while visiting the Ice Breaker construction area.

When riders leave the roller coaster, they are right next to the starting track, so they’re only a few inches away from other riders being sent back and forth.

As for the subject, Ice Breaker is located in the Arctic. To create the theme, multi-colored gravel and low grass are added.

A path is being built that leads park visitors directly under the ice breaker beyond the vertical top.

In addition, the Mango Joe’s restaurant, which is located right next to the Ice Breaker construction site, will be expanded with new outdoor seating.