BEGAM BAGH ISSUE HEATING UP IN MAHAKAL CITY

Ujjain: “On the occasion of the upcoming Shivratri Festival, people of Muslim society will offer better facilities for the supporters and at the same time half of the protest area against CAA-NRC-NPR will be cleared for the easy movement of the supporters,” said the city of Quazi Khalikur Rahman during a press conference on Sunday evening ,

Quazi spoke to media representatives on the verge of indefinite Dharna agitation, which has been taking place on Begambagh-Mahakaleshwar Temple Street since January 24, and said that Muslim society members will serve the supporters and take care of the food at the upcoming Mahashivratri event , Water and refreshments are taken care of for devotees. “We always love to work together, so our members of society serve the devotees who come to Ujjain to take a look at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Since we opened our community halls and mosques to Simon’s convenience for the convenience of people, we will this time serve the people of Mahashivratri as well, ”he said.

When asked whether or not to clear the protest site, Quazi replied that half of the site should be cleared so that the trailers could be easily transported. “We do not want our city to be defamed because of the inconvenience of followers, and we have decided to free half of this space for Mahashivratri events,” he added.

KAILASH TAKES THE PROTEST TODAY

The BJP will protest the state government’s alleged policy of repression on Monday, led by the party’s national secretary-general, Kailash Vijayvergiya. Media officer Sachin Saxena said that since February 3, the BJP has been running signature campaigns at every community and department level to open the way to the Mahakaleshwar Temple and against the policy of repression by the Congress government. Under this motto, BJP workers reach door to door to sign people on behalf of demonstrations under the auspices of the local administration and to block the access road to the Mahakaleshwar Temple. In the same series, the party officials will hold a demonstration in Kanthal Chouraha on February 10th at 11 a.m. Vivek Joshi, head of the local unit, said that Vijayvergiya will hold a public gathering in Kanthal Chouraha and then lead the demonstrators to Gopal Mandir, where a signed letter and memorandum will be given to a local official on behalf of the governor.

HOW SHAHIN BAGH WILL BEGAM BAGH ALSO BJP DENT: CONG

Kamal Patel, president of the district congress committee (in the country), launched a counter-attack on the BJP on Monday, saying that the BJP will receive the same treatment in Madhya Pradesh that it will receive after the Delhi general election against the backdrop of opposition to Shaheen Bagh excitement. In a statement, he said that the BJP misled people that the ongoing Dharna agitation in Begambagh would hinder people who come to Ujjain because of Mahashivratri. “The Congress government and local government are able to make smooth arrangements for visiting followers, but no one is allowed to make conspiracies and policies on the matter,” he added.