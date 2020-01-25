Sooraj Barjatya recently revealed that Salman Khan liked the idea of ​​his next film. Since then, everyone is waiting for an early collaboration of the actor-director. But before working with Salman Khan, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has much to do.

Upcoming Maine Pyaar Kiya TV series “Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao” was shot in Indore. In a special sequence, the team flew to Indore and shot at various locations.

Before working with Salman Khan, here’s what Sooraj Barjatya is currently focusing on

“It was a collective decision to shoot in Indore because our show was built against the backdrop of the city and we wanted the script to be authentic.” We shot at famous sites, including Maheshwar Fort, Sarafa Bazaar, Ahilya Bai Holkar Palace. Filming in the city has become a nice experience for me and my whole team and I want to thank the Indore people. I hope we have researched it well in the series and the audience can connect with it, ”Sooraj said.

The show, which revolves around the Maharashtrian family based in Indore, features actors Mohan Joshi and Seem Biswas.

“Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao” is soon broadcasting on Star Plus.

