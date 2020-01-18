Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport

When the Kansas City Chiefs fell into a 24-0 hole last weekend, an Arrowhead fan, now known as “Bad Luck Chuck”, left the stadium. As soon as he did, the Chiefs made their historic comeback against the Houston Texans.

Before the AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans, Bad Luck Chuck (also known by his friends and family as Charles Penn) takes no chances and stays at home to watch.

“I went to the Steelers playoff game. They lost. They lost in the Titans Wild Card game. I skipped the Colts game last year, they won. But I come back to the Patriots game and they lost. So I’m 0-3 in the playoffs, ”Penn said via Fox 4 in Kansas City.

The Chiefs showed Penn the same loyalty he showed to the organization and gave the die-hard fan an incredible experience when he was home. Watch this video where the chiefs bring a lot of gear so that “Bad Luck Chuck” can follow the game in style.

Chiefs fan “Bad Luck Chuck” was infected by the virus because of his departure from Arrowhead Stadium before KC returned after a 24-0 deficit.

It’s just great. Kudos to Penn for propping his sword in the first place and kudos to the Chiefs for rewarding him for his loyalty.